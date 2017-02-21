Busy night for Marshalltown School Board

By , posted February 21, 2017 | News | No Comments |

A busy night Monday for the Marshalltown School Board as they met. The board heard about a community input effort called thought exchange which sought responses from some 12 hundred people. They also heard about a process called competency based learning and heard results of an audit of the school district plus heard a couple of student presentations about the American Flag. There was another presentation about a partnership between the 6th grade at Lenihan School and the Marshalltown Public Library. The art program at the high school received permission to take students on a trip to Chicago next month.

school board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*