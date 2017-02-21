Busy night for Marshalltown School Board

A busy night Monday for the Marshalltown School Board as they met. The board heard about a community input effort called thought exchange which sought responses from some 12 hundred people. They also heard about a process called competency based learning and heard results of an audit of the school district plus heard a couple of student presentations about the American Flag. There was another presentation about a partnership between the 6th grade at Lenihan School and the Marshalltown Public Library. The art program at the high school received permission to take students on a trip to Chicago next month.