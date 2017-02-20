Pine Lake Corn Processors is accepting applications for the position of Plant Operator

Responsibilities include collection and testing of process samples, monitoring the process for upsets, cleaning process equipment, and operating equipment including forklifts and computers. Candidates must have good communication abilities, familiarity with computers, and a strong drive to learn. Ethanol experience or a college education is a plus. Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance, vacation and holiday pay, life insurance and 401K.

Applicants should send their resumes to Pine Lake Corn Processors, ATTN: Remington Ringena, 33371 170th St, Steamboat Rock, IA 50672 or email rringena@pinelakecorn.com. We are an equal opportunity employer.