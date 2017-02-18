Bad accident in the listening area Friday morning!

Two people died in an accident involving a pick up truck that had run a stop sign and two semi trucks early Friday morning at Iowa Highways 96 and 14 north of Marshalltown. The victims are identified as 32 year old Brandon Skidmore a person from the local region who was in the pick up truck and a semi driver Kaleia Grant who was 33 from Springdale Arizona. The pick up truck ran a stop sign according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol and was hit by a northbound semi that spin out and was hit by another southbound semi. This all happened around 2:15 a-m Friday morning. The road was closed from Marble Road to the Albion turn off for several hours during the investigation and clean up as one of the trucks was hauling for Tyson and a lot of meat spilled onto the surface outside of the trailer.