State Wrestling Tournament continues today

Today will be day two of the State Wrestling Tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. On day one 152 pound wrestler Reese Hageman of Marshalltown High School lost his opening match to Colin Conway of Marion 7-1 but then decisioned Caleb Kingery of Council Bluffs Lewis Center 5-2. He will wrestle in the 2nd round consolation round in Class 3-A. East Marshall`s Nick Meling won, West Marshall`s Huner Pfantz won, AGWSR 220 pound wrestler Caleb Meinders also won and South Tama advanced four of their six wrestlers past the first round. Action resumes at nine am today, with sessions also at 2:30 p-m and 7:30 p-m. KFJB`s Kyle Martin is providing reports on the radio from the tournament on the radio.