Iowa GOP passes bill opponents say will gut public unions

Public sector unions in Iowa will have less authority to negotiate working conditions for teachers, nurses and correctional officers under a bill passed Thursday in the new Republican-controlled Legislature that critics say is aimed at crippling organized labor in the state.

The legislation, expected to be signed into law by Iowa’s conservative governor, will prohibit workers from collectively negotiating over health insurance, extra pay and several other items currently covered by law. It’s expected to be one of the most significant bills of the legislative session, in part because of loud opposition from Democrats and unions.