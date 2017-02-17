High school basketball scores from Thursday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic 66, Denison-Schleswig 60
Ballard 69, Gilbert 59
Boone 45, Webster City 42
Carroll 66, Harlan 59
Cedar Falls 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 35
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 80, Iowa City High 58
Charles City 77, Independence 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 89, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72
Dubuque, Hempstead 86, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 70
Fairfield 49, Knoxville 43
Iowa City West 58, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Linn-Mar, Marion 83, Waterloo, West 80
Mount Vernon 67, Grinnell 51
Newton 76, ADM, Adel 50
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 64, Wahlert, Dubuque 56
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 42
Sioux City, East 67, Spencer 53
Storm Lake 83, Humboldt 46
Urbandale 59, Dallas Center-Grimes 54
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 43
|1A District 1 Substate 1
|Quarterfinal
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Ridge View 46
Kingsley-Pierson 60, Akron-Westfield 57
Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 63
St. Mary’s, Remsen 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 51
|1A District 2 Substate 1
|Quarterfinal
Boyden-Hull 74, Clay Central-Everly 47
George-Little Rock 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 62
Harris-Lake Park 76, West Sioux, Hawarden 61
South O’Brien, Paullina 71, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, OT
|1A District 3 Substate 2
|Quarterfinal
Bishop Garrigan 59, Paton-Churdan 44
Newell-Fonda 69, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 57
North Union 68, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 58
West Hancock, Britt 78, Manson Northwest Webster 56
|1A District 4 Substate 2
|Quarterfinal
Lake Mills 65, Rockford 55
Newman Catholic, Mason City 79, Riceville 59
Saint Ansgar 60, Northwood-Kensett 38
West Fork, Sheffield 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47
|1A District 5 Substate 3
|Quarterfinal
AGWSR, Ackley 58, North Butler, Greene 47
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Nashua-Plainfield 40
Dunkerton 49, Janesville 44
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, Tripoli 54
|1A District 6 Substate 3
|Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine 64, GMG, Garwin 44
Colo-NESCO 71, North Tama, Traer 51
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, Grundy Center 55
Hudson 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 52
|1A District 7 Substate 4
|Quarterfinal
Central Elkader 42, Postville 32
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, Starmont 48
East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, Edgewood-Colesburg 77
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Kee, Lansing 42
|1A District 8 Substate 4
|Quarterfinal
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 46
Easton Valley 50, Midland, Wyoming 43
North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Central City 38
|1A District 9 Substate 5
|Quarterfinal
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Cedar Valley Christian School 47
Lisbon 66, Alburnett 60, OT
Lone Tree 83, H-L-V, Victor 44
Springville 70, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
|1A District 10 Substate 5
|Quarterfinal
Danville 68, Winfield-Mount Union 28
Keota 69, Pekin 65
New London 79, WACO, Wayland 45
Notre Dame, Burlington 61, Holy Trinity 54
|1A District 11 Substate 6
|Quarterfinal
Colfax-Mingo 58, B-G-M, Brooklyn 47
Lynnville-Sully 72, Sigourney 30
Montezuma 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 53
|1A District 12 Substate 6
|Quarterfinal
Martensdale-St. Marys 78, Seymour 49
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53, Moravia 46
Murray 85, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52
Wayne, Corydon 70, Lamoni 43
|1A District 13 Substate 7
|Quarterfinal
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Mount Ayr 51
Earlham 70, Orient-Macksburg 26
East Union, Afton 56, Nodaway Valley 55
Grand View Christian 92, Iowa Christian Academy 44
|1A District 14 Substate 7
|Quarterfinal
Fremont Mills, Tabor 95, Clarinda Academy 58
Lenox 74, Bedford 66
Southwest Valley 46, Sidney 39
Stanton 40, East Mills 38
|1A District 15 Substate 8
|Quarterfinal
Ar-We-Va, Westside 77, Glidden-Ralston 69
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 81, Audubon 76
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, CAM, Anita 41
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Charter Oak-Ute 49
|1A District 16 Substate 8
|Quarterfinal
Logan-Magnolia 58, West Monona, Onawa 52
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 71, Westwood, Sloan 44
Siouxland Community Christian 72, Woodbine 26
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 73, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
|2A District 1 Substate 1
|Semifinal
Sioux Center 70, Sheldon 60
Unity Christian, Orange City 71, PAC-LM 48
|2A District 2 Substate 1
|Semifinal
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Rock Valley 54
Western Christian, Hull 74, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
|2A District 3 Substate 2
|Semifinal
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59, Clear Lake 43
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 81, Eagle Grove 53
|2A District 4 Substate 2
|Semifinal
New Hampton 65, North Fayette Valley 43
Osage 62, South Winneshiek, Calmar 47
|2A District 5 Substate 3
|Semifinal
Dike-New Hartford 83, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47
Jesup 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 51
|2A District 6 Substate 3
|Semifinal
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 62, MFL-Mar-Mac 41
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Monticello 46
|2A District 7 Substate 4
|Semifinal
Camanche 88, North Cedar, Stanwood 59
Northeast, Goose Lake 46, Anamosa 37
|2A District 8 Substate 4
|Semifinal
Tipton 78, West Burlington 66
West Branch 75, Wapello 63
|2A District 9 Substate 5
|Semifinal
Central Lee, Donnellson 60, Regina, Iowa City 58
|2A District 10 Substate 5
|Semifinal
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 83, Centerville 80, OT
Pella Christian 73, Albia 55
|2A District 11 Substate 6
|Semifinal
Des Moines Christian 62, West Marshall, State Center 57
East Marshall, LeGrand 50, PCM, Monroe 48
|2A District 12 Substate 6
|Semifinal
South Hamilton, Jewell 74, Ogden 36
Southeast Valley 60, South Hardin 42
|2A District 13 Substate 7
|Semifinal
Interstate 35,Truro 58, Central Decatur, Leon 55, OT
Van Meter 56, Woodward Academy 39
|2A District 14 Substate 7
|Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 88, Shenandoah 60
Treynor 62, Underwood 55
|2A District 15 Substate 8
|Semifinal
IKM-Manning 76, South Central Calhoun 74
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 83, West Central Valley, Stuart 36
|2A District 16 Substate 8
|Semifinal
Alta/Aurelia 66, Tri-Center, Neola 38
Hinton 66, East Sac County 38