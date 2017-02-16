Vietnam veterans honored at the Iowa Veterans Home

By , posted February 16, 2017 | News | No Comments |

Vietnam Veterans were honored on Wednesday at the Iowa Veterans Home by the Veterans Administration. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs Chairman Dan Gammon says the V-A wanted to honor the veterans 50 plus years after there service and did so by thanking the vets in a receiving line of officials and by pining a lapel pin on each of them. Veterans walked, some were in wheel chairs in doing so. A Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day will be held at the Iowa State Capitol Complex on the grounds at the Vietnam Wall on May the 5th. The V-A also held a Town Hall meeting at the Veterans Home on Wednesday. The Veterans Home is working to help Vietnam Veterans get the benefits they have coming to them.

Iowa Veterans Home

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*