MCC women lose on the road to Moberly area

By , posted February 16, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |
mcc tigers

The Marshalltown Community College women’s basketball team put together a strong first quarter against Moberly Area Community College, but the Tigers were outlasted on the road by the Greyhounds, falling 77-41.

Freshman Estelle Eduardo (Villeurbanne, France/Lycee Ernest Couteaux) scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed five rebounds while Claudia Morente (Girona, Spain/Institut Juame Vicens Vives) added 11 points for the Tigers.

Morente carried the Tigers in the opening quarter, knocking down back-to-back three-point shots to help MCC get out to a 9-6 lead. The Greyhounds put together a 12-1 run to pull away for an 18-10 lead after the first frame.

Freshman Alyssa Roth (Clinton, IA/Northeast) hit a three early in the second quarter to bring MCC within four, 22-18, but Moberly strung together another big run take a double digit lead. Trailing 41-25 at halftime, the Tigers were outscored 36-16 in the second half.

MCC’s scheduled contest on Saturday at Black Hawk College has been cancelled. The Tigers will travel to Grand View JV on Monday night for a 7:00 PM matchup.

mcc tigers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*