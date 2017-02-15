Update on the status of the collective bargaining bill

Legislative debate stretched several hours Tuesday night at the Iowa Capitol as Republican lawmakers tried to fast track votes on a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state.

In the end, both chambers of the GOP-controlled Legislature agreed to adjourn until Wednesday, following lengthy discussion by Democrats over amendments to essentially gut the bill.

Lawmakers had assembled in the legislative chambers to discuss identical versions of a bill that would prohibit workers like teachers, nurses and correctional officers from negotiating over issues such as health insurance, evaluation procedures and extra pay. The legislation is similar to a 2011 Wisconsin law on collective bargaining.