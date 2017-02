Waukee won the Boys State Swim Meet held at the Community Y`s at the Horne Henry Center in Marshalltown. This was a second straight title for the team coached by Dan Briggs. A large crowd was in town to attend the event, the city was busy on Saturday. Des Moines Register Sports Reporter John Naughton was very complimentary of the effort made by tournament officials and volunteers who helped make the tournament run smoothly. There were 34 schools and 191 swimmers on hand.