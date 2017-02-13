Fisher Community Center packed for a Legislative forum

A packed house back on Saturday morning for a Legislative Forum hosted by the Marshalltown Education Association. Only one area legislator, Representative Mark Smith could attend the event. Most of the concern had to do with proposed legislation in regard to collective bargaining rights for Iowa public employees by the Republican controlled state legislature. Smith, a Democrat says he will not support the proposed legislation, one area legislator State Senator Jeff Edler of State Center says he is still researching the issue and has not made up his mind yet.