16 area wrestlers make it to state!

16 wrestlers from the listening area made it to the state wrestling tournament which will be getting underway Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The entrants include 152 pounder Reese Hageman of Marshalltown High School who is making a return appearance to the event. He has a record of 35-7 on the season, he will wrestle Colin Conway of Marion in his first match, his opponent is 41-3 on the year. Caleb Meinders of AGWSR, a 220 pounder may have one of the best shots of success, this is his third trip to state in his high school years.