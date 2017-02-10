High school basketball scores from Thursday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
C-M-B, Baxter 66, Woodward-Granger 49
Canton, Mo. 63, Keokuk 49
Carlisle 71, Pleasantville 37
Charles City 83, Iowa Falls-Alden 47
Clark County, Mo. 71, Davis County, Bloomfield 50
Colfax-Mingo 56, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Crestwood, Cresco 71, Oelwein 33
Dike-New Hartford 70, South Hardin 35
East Marshall, LeGrand 67, Meskwaki Settlement School 62
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 68, Lawton-Bronson 58
Emmetsburg 71, Manson Northwest Webster 5
Forest City 66, North Union 39
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 60, Bishop Garrigan 46
Glenwood 66, Denison-Schleswig 47
Houston, Minn. 60, Kee, Lansing 41
IKM-Manning 77, Griswold 34
Interstate 35,Truro 69, Clarke, Osceola 67
Iowa City West 74, Waterloo, West 55
Janesville 50, BCLUW, Conrad 40
Knoxville 68, Grinnell 60
Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 48
Lisbon 68, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 49
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 69, Underwood 54
Mount Vernon 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 58
New Hampton 66, Nashua-Plainfield 36
North Butler, Greene 57, Hampton-Dumont 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Easton Valley 33
PAC-LM 74, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 65
Pella Christian 68, Newton 62
Postville 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45
Rock Valley 79, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63
Siouxland Community Christian 66, West Sioux, Hawarden 43
Southeast Valley 69, Ogden 64
Storm Lake 66, South Central Calhoun 45
Van Meter 58, Woodward Academy 44
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 58
West Branch 68, Clear Creek-Amana 56
West Hancock, Britt 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61
West Liberty 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 57
Western Christian, Hull 79, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 68
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport, North 63
Benton Community 67, Independence 52
Bishop Garrigan 57, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49
Creston 47, Clarinda 34
Crestwood, Cresco 51, Oelwein 24
Denison-Schleswig 43, Glenwood 41
Grinnell 76, Knoxville 38
Humboldt 57, Belmond-Klemme 43
IKM-Manning 62, Griswold 18
Pella Christian 51, Newton 43
Sioux City, North 43, Sioux City, East 42
South Sioux City, Neb. 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64
Van Meter 58, Clarke, Osceola 26
Webster City 42, South Hardin 33
West Branch 49, Clear Creek-Amana 31
|Class 1A Region 1
|Regional First Round
Audubon 56, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 74, Riverside, Oakland 34
Charter Oak-Ute 57, Whiting 36
Lawton-Bronson 51, Siouxland Community Christian 36
Westwood, Sloan 78, West Harrison, Mondamin 16
Woodbine 81, Heartland Christian 46
|Class 1A Region 2
|Regional First Round
Harris-Lake Park 54, Clay Central-Everly 47
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, George-Little Rock 31
River Valley, Correctionville 63, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52
Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, West Bend-Mallard 25
St. Mary’s, Remsen 43, Trinity Christian High School 31
|Class 1A Region 3
|Regional First Round
AGWSR, Ackley 55, North Butler, Greene 30
Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, Riceville 43
North Tama, Traer 46, Latimer CAL 34
Northwood-Kensett 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 43
Tripoli 50, Clarksville 38
|Class 1A Region 4
|Regional First Round
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 53, Waterloo Christian School 37
East Buchanan, Winthrop 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 45, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 23
Hudson 44, Dunkerton 37
Starmont 53, West Central, Maynard 39
|Class 1A Region 5
|Regional First Round
Cedar Valley Christian School 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42
Central City 64, Midland, Wyoming 48
English Valleys, North English 48, Tri-County, Thornburg 47
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 77, Melcher-Dallas 12
Wayne, Corydon 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 25
|Class 1A Region 6
|Regional First Round
Holy Trinity 59, New London 34
Lone Tree 59, Keota 22
Moravia 58, Moulton-Udell 41
WACO, Wayland 57, Winfield-Mount Union 29
|Class 1A Region 7
|Regional First Round
B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 42
H-L-V, Victor 51, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 48
Lamoni 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27
Murray 55, East Union, Afton 33
|Class 1A Region 8
|Regional First Round
Bedford 45, Stanton 35
CAM, Anita 69, Orient-Macksburg 32
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Paton-Churdan 28
Diagonal 50, Lenox 29
Essex 73, College Springs South Page 36
Fremont Mills, Tabor 27, East Mills 23