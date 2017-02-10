Breaking news Marshalltown teen listed as missing!

A 16 year old teenager from rural Marshall County is listed as missing. According to a report from the Marshall County Sheriffs Department Josh Terrones was last seen on Wednesday night. Terrones is described as a Hispanic teenager with dark hair. At the same time a beige colored Nissan Quest Mini Van was taken from the home of a family friend. The vehicle is a 2006 model with Iowa license plate AIZ579. The vehicle theft could be linked. Terrones did talk with friends about traveling to Florida. If you have any information, you are asked to call Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.