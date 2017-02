There’s no denying that Aretha’s career is as long and distinguished as any performer could hope for and for that you have to show the R-E-S-PE-C-T. So it with a heavy hear that we bow to her announcement that she will retire from performing this year, this on the announcement of a new Album as well.

HipHopwired.com has more on this below.

