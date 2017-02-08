How would you like to win some “Cold Hard Cash” from KIX 101.1? Stop by the 2nd Annual Dakins Lake Ice Fishing Derby & look for the cooler. Pull an ice cube from cooler & melt it to see if you win $5 worth of cold hard cash! It’s that easy.

2nd Annual Dakins Lake Ice Fishing Derby – Zearing, IA

Saturday, February 11th, 2017 from 8am – 1pm (registration starts at 7am)

Prizes awarded for all tagged fish and largest fish categories

50/50 raffles, cash prizes, trophy’s and merchandise

A Chili lunch will be served on site by the Zearing EMS. All proceeds from the Derby go to Veterans Memorial Ball Field in Zearing for a new scoreboard purchase.

**Go to www.zearingiowa.net for more information**

*~*ONE ICE CUBE PER PERSON*~*