Latest A-P Boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Iowa City, West (13) 14-1 130 1 2. Waukee 15-3 102 T4 3. Dubuque, Senior 14-3 100 2 4. Sioux City, East 15-2 86 3 5. Valley, West Des Moines 13-4 73 7 6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 48 8 7. Des Moines, Hoover 14-3 37 NR 8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-4 34 T4 9. Bettendorf 13-4 32 6 10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13-4 24 9

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 20. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9. Ames 8. Des Moines, North 6. Lewis Central 4. Davenport, Central 1. Newton 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7) 17-1 124 1 2. West Delaware, Manchester (6) 16-0 121 3 3. Pella 17-2 102 2 4. Mount Pleasant 16-2 95 4 5. Spirit Lake 15-3 65 6 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-5 49 5 7. Mount Vernon 13-4 39 8 8. Assumption, Davenport 9-8 19 10 9. Le Mars 12-6 18 NR 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-5 16 9

Others receiving votes: Webster City 13. Atlantic 10. Boone 9. Forest City 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 8. Glenwood 6. Storm Lake 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Western Christian, Hull (10) 16-2 126 1 2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (3) 17-2 118 2 3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-1 89 3 4. Pella Christian 15-4 83 5 5. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 18-1 64 7 6. Camanche 18-2 62 6 7. Osage 18-1 46 8 8. Van Meter 18-1 43 4 9. South Hamilton, Jewell 17-2 23 10 10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 10. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Rock Valley 7. Sioux Center 3. Alta-Aurelia 3. Sheldon 2. West Burlington 1. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (13) 19-0 130 1 2. Grand View Christian 19-1 106 3 3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 17-0 103 2 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 88 4 5. Lynnville-Sully 18-1 74 6 6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 20-0 68 7 7. Siouxland Community Christian 16-2 38 9 8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19-1 36 8 9. New London 16-2 26 5 10. Boyden-Hull 12-7 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Murray 6. West Fork, Sheffield 6. Calamus-Wheatland 3. Montezuma 2. Danville 1. West Hancock, Britt 1.