Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, and Rumours Sports Bar & Grill in Marshalltown present the KIX Listener Appreciation show featuring Iowa’s own JAKE MCVEY! Monday, February 27th from 5:30 pm – 7 pm at Rumours Sports Bar & Grill (309 S. 12th Ave. in Marshalltown).

There is no cover charge! There are also prizes to give away! This is our way of saying thank you!