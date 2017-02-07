High school basketball scores from Monday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 67, Treynor 53
Alburnett 71, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62
Ankeny Centennial 77, Mason City 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 56, Albia 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 56
Atlantic 81, Creston 54
Belmond-Klemme 49, Eagle Grove 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
Central Decatur, Leon 81, Lamoni 51
Charles City 70, North Fayette Valley 50
Charter Oak-Ute 83, Glidden-Ralston 72
Coon Rapids-Bayard 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 48
Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Eldon Cardinal 45
Denver 73, Tripoli 67
East Marshall, LeGrand 75, GMG, Garwin 55
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Colfax-Mingo 58
Emmetsburg 51, West Bend-Mallard 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Dunkerton 53
Grand View Christian 102, Woodward Academy 62
Hinton 72, Trinity Christian High School 35
IKM-Manning 81, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 80, OT
Knoxville 71, PCM, Monroe 58
Lake Mills 56, Forest City 54
Lisbon 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Manson Northwest Webster 75, Southeast Valley 61
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Clarke, Osceola 72
Mediapolis 72, Highland, Riverside 53
MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Central Elkader 40
MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62
Mount Pleasant 76, Ottumwa 32
New Hampton 68, Crestwood, Cresco 67
North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, English Valleys, North English 33
Paton-Churdan 53, Woodbine 38
Pleasantville 71, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43
Postville 77, Starmont 42
Riceville 61, Clarksville 51
Rock Valley 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56
Saint Ansgar 68, Nashua-Plainfield 47
Sheldon 71, Okoboji, Milford 69, OT
Siouxland Community Christian 85, Whiting 21
South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 42
Southwest Valley 80, Red Oak 40
Spencer 62, OA-BCIG 40
Springville 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 50
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 78, Newell-Fonda 73
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 56, Ridge View 35
Stanton 67, Lenox 41
Underwood 53, Logan-Magnolia 40
Union Community, LaPorte City 62, North Tama, Traer 52
Unity Christian, Orange City 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Washington 55, Keokuk 45
West Delaware, Manchester 57, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 37
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ankeny Centennial 65, Mason City 47
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Calamus-Wheatland 33
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, Alburnett 40
Clear Lake 52, Hampton-Dumont 44
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 42
Creston 62, Atlantic 53
Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 47
Dakota Valley, S.D. 58, Sioux City, North 53
Des Moines, North 39, Centerville 28
Dike-New Hartford 38, West Marshall, State Center 35
Dunkerton 52, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 55, Colfax-Mingo 54
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 46, Lawton-Bronson 41
Emmetsburg 53, West Bend-Mallard 20
Forest City 70, Lake Mills 57
Glidden-Ralston 70, Charter Oak-Ute 52
GMG, Garwin 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 56
Grand View Christian 48, Murray 42
Greene County 44, Saydel 34
Harlan 74, Sioux City, East 70
Hinton 34, Trinity Christian High School 26
IKM-Manning 71, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27
Kee, Lansing 57, Oelwein 34
Keokuk 65, Washington 33
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Logan-Magnolia 61, Underwood 38
Manson Northwest Webster 59, Southeast Valley 25
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 64, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36
Mount Vernon 74, Montezuma 50
Nevada 47, Colo-NESCO 29
Newell-Fonda 82, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 51
North Fayette Valley 56, East Buchanan, Winthrop 48
Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 43
Ottumwa 38, Mount Pleasant 35
PAC-LM 86, Spirit Lake 34
Panorama, Panora 45, Chariton 35
Red Oak 48, Southwest Valley 40
Rock Valley 64, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, South O’Brien, Paullina 38
Siouxland Community Christian 68, Whiting 40
South Sioux City, Neb. 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, Pleasantville 38
Spencer 78, OA-BCIG 49
St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28
Stanton 40, Lenox 28
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25
Tipton 63, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 26
Tripoli 53, Denver 31
Unity Christian, Orange City 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 40
West Central Valley, Stuart 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 39
West Delaware, Manchester 60, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 50
Woodbury Central, Moville 64, Alta/Aurelia 51