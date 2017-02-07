High school basketball scores from Monday night

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 67, Treynor 53

Alburnett 71, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 62

Ankeny Centennial 77, Mason City 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 56, Albia 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 73, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 56

Atlantic 81, Creston 54

Belmond-Klemme 49, Eagle Grove 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

Central Decatur, Leon 81, Lamoni 51

Charles City 70, North Fayette Valley 50

Charter Oak-Ute 83, Glidden-Ralston 72

Coon Rapids-Bayard 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 48

Davis County, Bloomfield 57, Eldon Cardinal 45

Denver 73, Tripoli 67

East Marshall, LeGrand 75, GMG, Garwin 55

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69, Colfax-Mingo 58

Emmetsburg 51, West Bend-Mallard 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Dunkerton 53

Grand View Christian 102, Woodward Academy 62

Hinton 72, Trinity Christian High School 35

IKM-Manning 81, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 80, OT

Knoxville 71, PCM, Monroe 58

Lake Mills 56, Forest City 54

Lisbon 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Manson Northwest Webster 75, Southeast Valley 61

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 61, Cedar Valley Christian School 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 79, Clarke, Osceola 72

Mediapolis 72, Highland, Riverside 53

MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Central Elkader 40

MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62

Mount Pleasant 76, Ottumwa 32

New Hampton 68, Crestwood, Cresco 67

North Mahaska, New Sharon 79, English Valleys, North English 33

Paton-Churdan 53, Woodbine 38

Pleasantville 71, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43

Postville 77, Starmont 42

Riceville 61, Clarksville 51

Rock Valley 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56

Saint Ansgar 68, Nashua-Plainfield 47

Sheldon 71, Okoboji, Milford 69, OT

Siouxland Community Christian 85, Whiting 21

South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 42

Southwest Valley 80, Red Oak 40

Spencer 62, OA-BCIG 40

Springville 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 50

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 78, Newell-Fonda 73

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 56, Ridge View 35

Stanton 67, Lenox 41

Underwood 53, Logan-Magnolia 40

Union Community, LaPorte City 62, North Tama, Traer 52

Unity Christian, Orange City 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Washington 55, Keokuk 45

West Delaware, Manchester 57, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ankeny Centennial 65, Mason City 47

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Calamus-Wheatland 33

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55, Alburnett 40

Clear Lake 52, Hampton-Dumont 44

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 42

Creston 62, Atlantic 53

Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 47

Dakota Valley, S.D. 58, Sioux City, North 53

Des Moines, North 39, Centerville 28

Dike-New Hartford 38, West Marshall, State Center 35

Dunkerton 52, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 55, Colfax-Mingo 54

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 46, Lawton-Bronson 41

Emmetsburg 53, West Bend-Mallard 20

Forest City 70, Lake Mills 57

Glidden-Ralston 70, Charter Oak-Ute 52

GMG, Garwin 66, East Marshall, LeGrand 56

Grand View Christian 48, Murray 42

Greene County 44, Saydel 34

Harlan 74, Sioux City, East 70

Hinton 34, Trinity Christian High School 26

IKM-Manning 71, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27

Kee, Lansing 57, Oelwein 34

Keokuk 65, Washington 33

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Logan-Magnolia 61, Underwood 38

Manson Northwest Webster 59, Southeast Valley 25

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 64, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 36

Mount Vernon 74, Montezuma 50

Nevada 47, Colo-NESCO 29

Newell-Fonda 82, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 51

North Fayette Valley 56, East Buchanan, Winthrop 48

Okoboji, Milford 59, Sheldon 43

Ottumwa 38, Mount Pleasant 35

PAC-LM 86, Spirit Lake 34

Panorama, Panora 45, Chariton 35

Red Oak 48, Southwest Valley 40

Rock Valley 64, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 48, South O’Brien, Paullina 38

Siouxland Community Christian 68, Whiting 40

South Sioux City, Neb. 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, Pleasantville 38

Spencer 78, OA-BCIG 49

St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28

Stanton 40, Lenox 28

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25

Tipton 63, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32

Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 26

Tripoli 53, Denver 31

Unity Christian, Orange City 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 40

West Central Valley, Stuart 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 39

West Delaware, Manchester 60, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 50

Woodbury Central, Moville 64, Alta/Aurelia 51

