Busy night for the Marshalltown School Board

On Monday afternoon and evening the Marshalltown School Board met with several highlights to their meeting. A study of the employee culture in the school district was presented Humanex Ventures and findings were presented by company President Brad Black. 725 respondents were asked about engagement, inspiration, and satisfaction. Over half of the respondents indicated a high satisfaction rate. Two District employees will be resigning including Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Marilyn Rhodes after 65 years with the school district and Instructor Kathy Fergason of Lenihan after 34 years with the school district. Anson Elementary School gave the monthly presentation to School Board including several teachers and students including 4th graders and teacher Abby Stanfield who have been pen pals with some students from the country of Italy. School Board approved amending a contract with F-E-H for design on phase two of the Roundhouse Construction project calling for additional oversight on the process.