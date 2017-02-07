AMBER ALERT

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH

Marshalltown police are asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl. 14-year old Gracie Anne Mehl was last seen about 1:25pm Monday at Marshalltown High School, with computer records indicating she was at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA about 2:20pm Monday. Gracie is described as a white female, five feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is reported to have connections in the West Des Moines area as well as locally, and police indicate it is imperative to locate her and check on her welfare, as well as bringing her home.

Anyone who may have information should call Marshalltown police at 754-5725, Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 753-1234, text CRIMES (274637) with the word “marshall” followed by the tip, go online to www.marshallcountycs.com, or the nearest law enforcement agency.