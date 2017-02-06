CUPID’S ARROW <3

WIN A VALENTINE DATE FOR 2 WITH A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE “AMERICAN MADE TOUR” WITH JUSTIN MOORE & LEE BRICE!!!

Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is excited to announce that we are giving you another chance to win a pair of tickets to the “American Made Tour” with Justin Moore & Lee Brice & opening artist William Michael Morgan at Well’s Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 but………. How would you like to have the perfect Valentine gift for your sweetheart? We are also going to be qualifying winners for a pair of Meet/Greet passes to both Justin Moore & Lee Brice!!!!

All you need to do is listen for the “Cupid’s Arrow” sounder, be caller #9 on the KIX line (641-753-6101 or #101 on your US Cellular phone) & you win! What do you win you ask?? You win a pair of tickets to the show & are qualified to win a pair of meet/greet tickets also!