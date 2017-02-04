High School basketball scores from Friday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 64, Bondurant Farrar 59, OT
AGWSR, Ackley 58, West Marshall, State Center 54, OT
Alta/Aurelia 51, Newell-Fonda 37
Ames 56, Ankeny Centennial 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 95, Moulton-Udell 18
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Denver 47
Ar-We-Va, Westside 79, Paton-Churdan 53
Audubon 51, Underwood 48
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 58, Anamosa 29
Bellevue 60, Wilton 39
Benton Community 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 49
Bettendorf 51, Pleasant Valley 36
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55, Sioux City, West 50
Boone 56, Carroll 52
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, Charter Oak-Ute 54
CAM, Anita 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Camanche 103, Regina, Iowa City 73
Carlisle 76, Winterset 56
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 29
Cedar Falls 63, Waterloo, West 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 69, Linn-Mar, Marion 62
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28
Center Point-Urbana 57, Williamsburg 51
Central Decatur, Leon 66, Southwest Valley 50
Central Elkader 44, Postville 29
Central Lee, Donnellson 43, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35
Charles City 77, Waukon 51
Cherokee, Washington 44, Spencer 30
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, Humboldt 55
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, MFL-Mar-Mac 55
Colo-NESCO 58, Janesville 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Bellevue East, Neb. 72
Creston 86, Red Oak 65
Danville 75, Notre Dame, Burlington 59
Davenport, Central 81, Assumption, Davenport 80
Davenport, West 77, Burlington 44
Denison-Schleswig 72, Clarinda 44
Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
Des Moines, Hoover 62, Des Moines, East 48
Des Moines, North 87, Des Moines, Roosevelt 56
Dike-New Hartford 72, Union Community, LaPorte City 38
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 67, Clarksville 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51, Fort Dodge 38
Dubuque, Hempstead 69, Wahlert, Dubuque 61
Earlham 66, Woodward-Granger 49
East Sac County 64, Southeast Valley 59
Edgewood-Colesburg 75, South Winneshiek, Calmar 67
Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Emmetsburg 30
Fairfield 52, Keokuk 24
Forest City 67, Bishop Garrigan 43
Fort Madison 70, Washington 53
Fremont Mills, Tabor 65, Sidney 50
Gilbert 65, Roland-Story, Story City 35
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, BCLUW, Conrad 42
Glenwood 74, Harlan 60
Glidden-Ralston 65, Woodbine 37
Grand View Christian 97, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32
Hinton 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58
IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 53
Independence 56, Clear Creek-Amana 48
Indianola 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 55
Interstate 35,Truro 63, East Union, Afton 44
Iowa Christian Academy 70, Diagonal 27
Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 63
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Pekin 33
Johnston 60, Urbandale 55
Knoxville 65, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62, Shenandoah 56
Lake Mills 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47
Lisbon 65, Central City 48
Lone Tree 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34
Madrid 55, Woodward Academy 54
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56, Alburnett 54
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, Lenox 39
Mason City 71, Marshalltown 43
Meskwaki Settlement School 81, Latimer CAL 61
Murray 81, Orient-Macksburg 39
Muscatine 86, Davenport, North 78, OT
Nevada 66, PCM, Monroe 50
New Hampton 74, Oelwein 64
New London 65, Holy Trinity 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Central Springs 45
Newton 66, Pella 45
North Linn, Troy Mills 73, Springville 28
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Clinton 23
North Tama, Traer 93, Waterloo Christian School 55
North Union 66, Eagle Grove 39
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Durant-Bennett 37
Norwalk 59, Oskaloosa 58
Okoboji, Milford 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Osage 75, Rockford 51
Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 47
PAC-LM 68, West Bend-Mallard 35
Panorama, Panora 71, Ogden 57
Pella Christian 51, Grinnell 49
Perry 71, Ballard 66
Pleasantville 61, Mount Ayr 43
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 72, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40
Riverside, Oakland 48, Griswold 27
Rock Valley 61, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Saint Ansgar 63, Northwood-Kensett 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Sioux City, North 35
Sheldon 73, George-Little Rock 58
Sioux Center 69, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 46
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 73, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Sioux City, East 72, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
South Hamilton, Jewell 82, C-M-B, Baxter 36
South Hardin 66, Grundy Center 57
South O’Brien, Paullina 70, Trinity Christian High School 62
South Tama County, Tama 48, Marion 44
Spirit Lake 69, LeMars 67, OT
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Lewis Central 50
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 84, Clear Lake 76, OT
Stanton 85, Clarinda Academy 72
Starmont 66, West Central, Maynard 60
Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57
Tipton 48, Monticello 47
Treynor 60, Missouri Valley 31
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Kee, Lansing 44
Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 30
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Southeast Polk 57
Van Meter 77, AC/GC 49
WACO, Wayland 44, Eldon Cardinal 35
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Hudson 48
Waterloo, East 67, Iowa City High 53
Waukee 66, Ankeny 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood, Cresco 34
Wayne, Corydon 83, Bedford 75, OT
Webster City 64, Hampton-Dumont 28
West Branch 60, West Liberty 51
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
West Fork, Sheffield 68, North Butler, Greene 58
West Hancock, Britt 65, Belmond-Klemme 55
West Lyon, Inwood 66, Boyden-Hull 56
Western Christian, Hull 84, Storm Lake 61
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Mediapolis 53
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 53, Bondurant Farrar 20
AGWSR, Ackley 43, West Marshall, State Center 34
Algona 55, Iowa Falls-Alden 37
Anamosa 54, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Moulton-Udell 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 39
Assumption, Davenport 83, Davenport, Central 27
Ballard 59, Perry 38
BCLUW, Conrad 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 20
Belle Plaine 41, Montezuma 40
Bellevue 54, Wilton 37
Benton Community 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 33
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, Charter Oak-Ute 33
Burlington 43, Davenport, West 33
CAM, Anita 41, Coon Rapids-Bayard 28
Carlisle 63, Winterset 42
Cascade,Western Dubuque 39, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
Cedar Falls 56, Waterloo, West 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 39, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Center Point-Urbana 58, Williamsburg 33
Central City 63, Lisbon 31
Central Decatur, Leon 92, Southwest Valley 37
Central Lee, Donnellson 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 37
Central Springs 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59, OT
Cherokee, Washington 95, Spencer 90
Clarksville 44, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23
Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 47, Lone Tree 31
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Atlantic 49
Davenport, North 63, Muscatine 45
Denison-Schleswig 52, Clarinda 36
Des Moines Christian 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Fort Dodge 39
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
Earlham 49, Woodward-Granger 43
East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 5
East Sac County 55, Southeast Valley 35
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 39
Emmetsburg 46, Estherville Lincoln Central 40
Epworth, Western Dubuque 56, West Delaware, Manchester 46
Essex 67, Heartland Christian 26
Fairfield 47, Keokuk 39
Forest City 47, Bishop Garrigan 46
Glidden-Ralston 63, Woodbine 42
Grand View Christian 72, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32
Grinnell 71, Pella Christian 49
Griswold 44, Riverside, Oakland 27
Grundy Center 59, South Hardin 28
Hampton-Dumont 66, Webster City 56
Harlan 60, Glenwood 38
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Clay Central-Everly 25
Hinton 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29
Holy Trinity 39, New London 37
Humboldt 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 37
IKM-Manning 68, Logan-Magnolia 61
Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 50
Interstate 35,Truro 59, East Union, Afton 26
Iowa City West 78, Dubuque, Senior 37
Janesville 54, Colo-NESCO 48
Johnston 66, Urbandale 40
Lake Mills 70, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48
Lamoni 53, Melcher-Dallas 12
LeMars 63, Spirit Lake 38
Lewis Central 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31
Manson Northwest Webster 50, South Central Calhoun 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Alburnett 27
Marion 58, South Tama County, Tama 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Lenox 21
Mason City 74, Marshalltown 35
Mediapolis 50, Winfield-Mount Union 28
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Latimer CAL 21
Monticello 52, Tipton 34
Mount Vernon 52, Central Clinton, DeWitt 34
Murray 55, Orient-Macksburg 31
Nevada 52, PCM, Monroe 46
New Hampton 70, Oelwein 49
Newell-Fonda 62, Alta/Aurelia 30
Nodaway Valley 46, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
North Mahaska, New Sharon 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 33
North Polk, Alleman 41, Saydel 15
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Clinton 20
North Union 75, Eagle Grove 17
Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Durant-Bennett 47
Northwood-Kensett 44, Saint Ansgar 29
Norwalk 51, Oskaloosa 43
Notre Dame, Burlington 49, Danville 40
Okoboji, Milford 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Osage 59, Rockford 51
Ottumwa 71, Des Moines, Lincoln 40
PAC-LM 92, West Bend-Mallard 24
Panorama, Panora 45, Ogden 35
Pekin 49, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 21
Pella 65, Newton 42
Pleasant Valley 53, Bettendorf 33
Red Oak 39, Creston 17
Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 57
Riceville 32, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Rock Valley 58, MOC-Floyd Valley 39
Roland-Story, Story City 44, Gilbert 43
Sheldon 52, George-Little Rock 36
Shenandoah 55, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 54
Sidney 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 45
Sioux Center 85, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Sioux City, East 45, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31
Solon 63, Maquoketa 44
South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Trinity Christian High School 23
Springville 44, North Linn, Troy Mills 41
Starmont 37, West Central, Maynard 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37
Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 28
Tripoli 70, GMG, Garwin 67
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Kee, Lansing 39
Underwood 69, Audubon 44
Union Community, LaPorte City 37, Dike-New Hartford 25
Unity Christian, Orange City 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 46
Valley, West Des Moines 65, Southeast Polk 59
Van Meter 59, AC/GC 33
WACO, Wayland 50, Eldon Cardinal 19
Wapello 49, Highland, Riverside 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Hudson 28
Washington 41, Fort Madison 34
Waukee 80, Ankeny 38
Waukon 38, Charles City 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Crestwood, Cresco 48
Wayne, Corydon 62, Bedford 40
West Branch 70, West Liberty 21
West Fork, Sheffield 72, North Butler, Greene 57
West Hancock, Britt 59, Belmond-Klemme 37
West Lyon, Inwood 44, Boyden-Hull 31
West Sioux, Hawarden 56, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53
Western Christian, Hull 75, Storm Lake 34
|Western Valley Conference Tourney
OA-BCIG 60, River Valley, Correctionville 36
Siouxland Community Christian 54, Ridge View 43
West Monona, Onawa 47, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 18
Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 40