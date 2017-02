The Missoula Children`s Theater presents the Frog Prince this afternoon at the Marshalltown High School Community Auditorium at 1:00 p-m. Spokeswoman Hayliegh Campos says 53 area students are a part of the cast. The performance is a musical. The participants have had a whirlwind experience this week as the auditions were held this past Tuesday. Tickets are being sold at the door, an area up front will be roped off so everyone can sit together for the performance of the play.