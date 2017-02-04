Big game weekend underway in the listening area

The Big Game weekend for 2017 is underway in the listening area. The game between the Falcons and the Patriots will begin at 5:30 Sunday afternoon. Law enforcement will be out during the game time frame looking for those who might be impaired behind the wheel, speeders and seat belt law violators. Its quite a time for television viewership, eating, and ordering pizza. Get togethers are being held at establishments and individual parties. This is the 51st edition of the big game being contested at Houston Texas.