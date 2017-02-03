Thursday nights high school basketball scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 60, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Hudson 56
Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Belle Plaine 72, H-L-V, Victor 21
Bishop Garrigan 61, Belmond-Klemme 36
Calamus-Wheatland 73, Lone Tree 65, OT
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Lenox 39
Clarinda 63, Red Oak 50
Clarinda Academy 68, Heartland Christian 26
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Eagle Grove 36
Dike-New Hartford 89, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 55, South Hardin 41
Dunkerton 62, Springville 55
East Marshall, LeGrand 61, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 74, Starmont 53
Essex 70, West Nodaway, Mo. 55
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65, West Hancock, Britt 46
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, West Sioux, Hawarden 53
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Montezuma 49
Glidden-Ralston 60, CAM, Anita 53
Harris-Lake Park 69, Okoboji, Milford 68
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 37
IKM-Manning 66, Audubon 51
Jesup 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 49
Knoxville 72, Chariton 66
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 72, Atlantic 56
Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 48
Lynnville-Sully 84, Iowa Valley, Marengo 18
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Central City 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Saydel 32
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 65, Lamoni 60, 2OT
Mount Pleasant 69, Centerville 51
New Hampton 70, Decorah 57
Newell-Fonda 71, Manson Northwest Webster 54
North Butler, Greene 65, Central Springs 18
North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Easton Valley 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 93, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 36
North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Osage 56, Newman Catholic, Mason City 55
PAC-LM 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 41
Postville 62, Riceville 57
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 66, Waukon 56
Rock Valley 58, Unity Christian, Orange City 52
Saint Ansgar 72, Latimer CAL 46
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Clay Central-Everly 60
South Tama County, Tama 65, Grundy Center 57
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 95, Ruthven-Ayrshire 78
Storm Lake 73, Spencer 54
Treynor 66, Griswold 29
Tri-Center, Neola 55, Riverside, Oakland 25
Underwood 63, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Denver 39
Washington 69, Keota 40
Webster City 39, Humboldt 34
West Marshall, State Center 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 58
|Western Valley Conference Tournament
Kingsley-Pierson 70, West Monona, Onawa 50
OA-BCIG 59, Westwood, Sloan 45
Ridge View 69, River Valley, Correctionville 26
Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Lawton-Bronson 53
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, Hudson 43
CAM, Anita 60, Glidden-Ralston 50
Central Springs 54, North Butler, Greene 36
Grundy Center 42, South Tama County, Tama 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Trinity Christian High School 22
IKM-Manning 42, Audubon 38
Jesup 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31
Knoxville 46, Chariton 39
Lamoni 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40
Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 48
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Central City 36
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 68, Belmont, Wis. 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 39, Saydel 29
New Hampton 52, Decorah 42
Newell-Fonda 48, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, Osage 49
PAC-LM 95, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 55
Sibley-Ocheyedan 55, Boyden-Hull 43
Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51
South Central Calhoun 71, West Bend-Mallard 39
South Hardin 51, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33
Starmont 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
Treynor 75, Griswold 39
Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 36
Tripoli 45, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 27
Underwood 61, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 27
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 72, Denver 33
Webster City 48, Humboldt 45
West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51
West Sioux, Hawarden 71, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29
Western Christian, Hull 69, Emmetsburg 24