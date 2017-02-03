Thursday nights high school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albia 60, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Hudson 56

Ar-We-Va, Westside 75, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Belle Plaine 72, H-L-V, Victor 21

Bishop Garrigan 61, Belmond-Klemme 36

Calamus-Wheatland 73, Lone Tree 65, OT

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Lenox 39

Clarinda 63, Red Oak 50

Clarinda Academy 68, Heartland Christian 26

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55, Eagle Grove 36

Dike-New Hartford 89, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 55, South Hardin 41

Dunkerton 62, Springville 55

East Marshall, LeGrand 61, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 74, Starmont 53

Essex 70, West Nodaway, Mo. 55

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 65, West Hancock, Britt 46

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, West Sioux, Hawarden 53

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Montezuma 49

Glidden-Ralston 60, CAM, Anita 53

Harris-Lake Park 69, Okoboji, Milford 68

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45, Trinity Christian High School 37

IKM-Manning 66, Audubon 51

Jesup 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 49

Knoxville 72, Chariton 66

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 72, Atlantic 56

Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 48

Lynnville-Sully 84, Iowa Valley, Marengo 18

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Central City 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Saydel 32

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 65, Lamoni 60, 2OT

Mount Pleasant 69, Centerville 51

New Hampton 70, Decorah 57

Newell-Fonda 71, Manson Northwest Webster 54

North Butler, Greene 65, Central Springs 18

North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Easton Valley 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 93, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 36

North Mahaska, New Sharon 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Osage 56, Newman Catholic, Mason City 55

PAC-LM 49, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 41

Postville 62, Riceville 57

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 66, Waukon 56

Rock Valley 58, Unity Christian, Orange City 52

Saint Ansgar 72, Latimer CAL 46

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Clay Central-Everly 60

South Tama County, Tama 65, Grundy Center 57

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 95, Ruthven-Ayrshire 78

Storm Lake 73, Spencer 54

Treynor 66, Griswold 29

Tri-Center, Neola 55, Riverside, Oakland 25

Underwood 63, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Denver 39

Washington 69, Keota 40

Webster City 39, Humboldt 34

West Marshall, State Center 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 58

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson 70, West Monona, Onawa 50

OA-BCIG 59, Westwood, Sloan 45

Ridge View 69, River Valley, Correctionville 26

Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Lawton-Bronson 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, Hudson 43

CAM, Anita 60, Glidden-Ralston 50

Central Springs 54, North Butler, Greene 36

Grundy Center 42, South Tama County, Tama 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Trinity Christian High School 22

IKM-Manning 42, Audubon 38

Jesup 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31

Knoxville 46, Chariton 39

Lamoni 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40

Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 48

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Central City 36

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 68, Belmont, Wis. 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 39, Saydel 29

New Hampton 52, Decorah 42

Newell-Fonda 48, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, Osage 49

PAC-LM 95, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 55

Sibley-Ocheyedan 55, Boyden-Hull 43

Sioux City, West 52, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51

South Central Calhoun 71, West Bend-Mallard 39

South Hardin 51, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 33

Starmont 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

Treynor 75, Griswold 39

Tri-Center, Neola 46, Riverside, Oakland 36

Tripoli 45, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 27

Underwood 61, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 27

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 72, Denver 33

Webster City 48, Humboldt 45

West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 51

West Sioux, Hawarden 71, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29

Western Christian, Hull 69, Emmetsburg 24

