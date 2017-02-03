MCC keeper signs to go to school at Rutgers

One of the most prolific players to compete for the Marshalltown Community College men’s soccer program, sophomore Rafael Pereira has signed a National Letter of Intent to join Rutgers University next season.

A two-time NJCAA All-American, Pereira will join the NCAA Division I Scarlet Knights, members of the Big Ten, next season. Rutgers, under the tutelage of head coach Dana Donigan, is one year removed from reaching the NCAA tournament.

RAFAEL PEREIRA REPEATS AS NJCAA ALL-AMERICAN

Pereira noted a number of factors that led to his decision to sign with Rutgers. “I chose Rutgers mainly due to the way the coaching staff communicated with me since the first time we talked. It was a very personal approach that really showed how interested they were in me and that approach made the difference. It’s a great soccer program that gives me the opportunities to develop as a player and to keep following my goal of becoming a professional soccer player. It also has a nationally recognized academic program.

“Joining such a big Division I program motivates me even more to show that I am ready for the challenge.” Pereira continued. “I will play with and against the best college players in the country and I’m looking forward to seeing the differences from junior college. I will have to work really hard to adapt quickly to the major differences, but it’s a challenge that I’m ready to embrace.”

Pereira wrapped up his tenure at MCC following the 2016 season with a career record of 33-5-3, including a school record 20 shutouts. Pereira posted a career goals against average of 0.56, which ranks third all-time at MCC.

Having led MCC to back-to-back appearances in the Region XI Tournament and 22 consecutive appearances in the NJCAA national rankings, including a program-best No. 3 in 2016, Pereira was a two-time All-Region XI First-Team pick, a seven-time ICCAC Player of the Week, a member of the ICCAC Academic All-Region XI First-Team, and earned the NJCAA Exemplary Academic Achievement Award as a marketing major.

“The entire MCC soccer program is extremely happy and proud that Rafa Pereira has earned an opportunity to continue his college education and soccer career at such a recognized institution,” stated MCC head coach Rafael Martinez. “His experience at MCC puts a face to the mission of our program: to develop the whole student-athlete ‘The Marshalltown Way’. Through his hard work and the support of faculty, staff, and his teammates, Rafa has become a positive member of our campus and community, a high-achieving student and a nationally recognized goalkeeper. We thank him for his time with us and wish him the very best.”

Pereira expressed his thoughts on Marshalltown and its impact over the last two years. “Coming out of Portugal to Marshalltown was definitely a great decision. It exceeded all of my expectations. I improved as a player thanks to the fantastic coaching staff that we have here. I believe that it was personally where I developed the most at MCC. It made me grow a lot, learning many things from a range of different cultures and helped me on defining my personality. The challenges were big but with the help of my teammates and staff I was able to overcome them.

“The best part of MCC was the soccer experience,” Pereira added. “The game environment and the competition is what I love the most about this sport. I am sad we couldn’t bring a championship to the community, but it was a great accomplishment to reach the Region finals twice. I will miss the team environment the most- from practice, to games, to the dorms, to the cafeteria. We spend 24 hours a day together during nine months of the year and it’s basically a second family. The moments with this family are memories I will take with me through my whole life. I want to thank all the MCC players, students, faculty, and staff for making MCC my home for two years. I will definitely not forget this experience.”

Pereira, who will graduate at the end of the spring semester, intends to enroll in the marketing program at Rutgers.