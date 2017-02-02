Granger Smith FMF

Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is happy to welcome Granger Smith to the Seven Flags Event Center on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketfly.com.

It’s going to be Free Music Friday on February 3rd, 2017 & instead of giving you the music we’re sending you to the music!!! We’re giving away pairs of tickets to see Granger Smith at the Seven Flags Event Center. All you have to do is listen for the cue to call & be the correct caller! Free Music Friday this week is sponsored by Smokin’ G’s in Marshalltown so not only will you win a pair of tickets you’ll also win a $10 gift certificate to Smokin’ G’s to enjoy some great tastin’ BBQ!