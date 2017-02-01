Updated news from Iowa State on travel restriction

Iowa State University says a postdoctoral researcher from Iran has returned to campus after he was temporarily blocked following President Donald Trump’s new restrictions on immigration.

The university said Tuesday that a visiting scholar from Iran who was expected to start this week has decided not to come to Ames at this time.

Meanwhile, a graduate student from Iran who was turned away at an airport in Stockholm on Saturday was again rejected from a flight at a different airport. The student is now consulting with immigration attorneys to determine whether he should make further attempts to get to the U.S.

The university says it hasn’t received any more reports of students or employees impacted by Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven countries.