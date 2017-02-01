High school basketball scores from Tuesday night

By , posted February 1, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |
BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 86, IKM-Manning 74

Alburnett 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57

Ames 65, Urbandale 40

Ankeny Centennial 97, Des Moines, East 67

Ankeny Christian Academy 89, Diagonal 24

Aplington-Parkersburg 88, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

Assumption, Davenport 71, Davenport, West 51

Atlantic 72, Harlan 49

Audubon 70, Missouri Valley 57

B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, H-L-V, Victor 35

Ballard 68, Carlisle 65

Bedford 64, East Union, Afton 51

Belle Plaine 59, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33

Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31

Boone 60, Bondurant Farrar 52

Boyden-Hull 81, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, CAM, Anita 60

C-M-B, Baxter 49, North Polk, Alleman 41

Camanche 59, Northeast, Goose Lake 50

Carroll 81, ADM, Adel 78, OT

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Monticello 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Falls 60

Center Point-Urbana 65, Benton Community 53, OT

Central Decatur, Leon 73, Martensdale-St. Marys 65

Central Elkader 66, Starmont 43

Charles City 53, Oelwein 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62, Algona 52

Clarke, Osceola 75, Lamoni 34

Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 39

Clinton 60, Pleasant Valley 51

Crestwood, Cresco 75, New Hampton 57

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Grinnell 55

Danville 82, New London 77

Davenport, Central 85, Davenport, North 62

Denison-Schleswig 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 39

Des Moines, Hoover 54, Marshalltown 29

Des Moines, North 86, Mason City 64

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Dunkerton 53

Dubuque, Hempstead 86, Waterloo, West 65

Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Earlham 62, AC/GC 25

East Marshall, LeGrand 89, BCLUW, Conrad 49

East Mills 64, Essex 45

Easton Valley 66, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 40

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, North Fayette Valley 49

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 94, West Harrison, Mondamin 53

Fairfield 72, Centerville 68

Forest City 68, Belmond-Klemme 39

Fort Dodge 70, Ankeny 63

Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Heartland Christian 54

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 80, Eagle Grove 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, AGWSR, Ackley 55

Glenwood 68, Creston 46

Grand View Christian 105, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51

Hinton 62, Harris-Lake Park 53

Holy Trinity 58, Wapello 51

Interstate 35,Truro 60, Pleasantville 32

Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Louisa-Muscatine 57

Johnston 57, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46

Kee, Lansing 54, West Central, Maynard 44

Keota 91, English Valleys, North English 24

LeMars 67, Storm Lake 37

Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Waterloo, East 61

Lisbon 64, Springville 38

Lone Tree 73, Highland, Riverside 65

Lynnville-Sully 78, Colfax-Mingo 26

Manson Northwest Webster 52, West Bend-Mallard 34

Mediapolis 63, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 78, Okoboji, Milford 75

Montezuma 74, North Mahaska, New Sharon 59

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 83, Orient-Macksburg 47

Mount Ayr 54, Nodaway Valley 53

Murray 65, Moulton-Udell 27

Muscatine 75, Burlington 26

Nevada 66, Greene County 60, OT

Newton 67, Oskaloosa 36

North Butler, Greene 61, Nashua-Plainfield 45

North Cedar, Stanwood 65, Bellevue 62, OT

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36

North Scott, Eldridge 56, Bettendorf 47

North Tama, Traer 66, GMG, Garwin 49

North Union 66, Lake Mills 56

Northwood-Kensett 66, Central Springs 35

Notre Dame, Burlington 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 74, Whiting 15

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 54, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52

Osage 54, West Fork, Sheffield 48

PAC-LM 75, East Sac County 61

Paton-Churdan 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 58

Pekin 77, Winfield-Mount Union 71

Pella 67, Norwalk 56

Pella Christian 55, Indianola 50

Perry 82, Winterset 54

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65, Decorah 49

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 83, Iowa City High 65

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 29

Roland-Story, Story City 42, Saydel 33

Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, Newell-Fonda 56

Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 55

Sheldon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32

Shenandoah 47, Red Oak 41

Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 82, Sioux City, North 49

South Central Calhoun 57, Southeast Valley 45

South Hamilton, Jewell 79, PCM, Monroe 61

South Tama County, Tama 53, Independence 46

Southeast Polk 57, Des Moines, Lincoln 41

Spirit Lake 53, Spencer 41

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 34

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60

Stanton 66, Sidney 53

Tipton 64, Wilton 34

Treynor 54, Logan-Magnolia 41

Tri-Center, Neola 68, Griswold 19

Tri-County, Thornburg 56, Sigourney 47

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Postville 29

Underwood 75, Riverside, Oakland 42

Unity Christian, Orange City 83, Trinity Christian High School 39

Van Buren, Keosauqua 65, Eldon Cardinal 47

Van Meter 87, Ogden 55

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Marion 51

Waukee 56, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44

Waukon 79, MFL-Mar-Mac 77

Webster City 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43

West Branch 56, Regina, Iowa City 54

West Burlington 67, WACO, Wayland 43

West Delaware, Manchester 69, Solon 57

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Rock Valley 65, OT

West Marshall, State Center 83, South Hardin 41

Williamsburg 58, Clear Creek-Amana 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lewis Central vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AC/GC 39, Earlham 35

AGWSR, Ackley 66, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29

Algona 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22

Ames 33, Urbandale 29

Ankeny Centennial 52, Des Moines, East 42

Assumption, Davenport 89, Davenport, West 31

Audubon 49, Missouri Valley 34

B-G-M, Brooklyn 53, H-L-V, Victor 49, OT

BCLUW, Conrad 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 37

Bellevue 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 42

Bishop Garrigan 67, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34

Boone 44, Bondurant Farrar 18

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, CAM, Anita 60, 2OT

Carlisle 55, Ballard 44

Cascade,Western Dubuque 40, Monticello 27

Cedar Falls 61, Decorah 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Fairfield 53

Cedar Valley Christian School 51, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 23

Center Point-Urbana 69, Benton Community 39

Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Anamosa 39

Central Decatur, Leon 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Central Elkader 47, Starmont 22

Central Lee, Donnellson 51, Notre Dame, Burlington 45

Cherokee, Washington 65, Emmetsburg 15

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Turtle Lake, Wis. 35

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Williamsburg 38

Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Paton-Churdan 27

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, OT

Creston 47, Glenwood 41

Crestwood, Cresco 63, New Hampton 34

Danville 44, New London 37

Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 27

Denison-Schleswig 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Des Moines Christian 69, Madrid 43

Des Moines, Hoover 51, Marshalltown 36

Dunkerton 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19

East Union, Afton 60, Bedford 49

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Knoxville 38

Edgewood-Colesburg 59, North Fayette Valley 36

English Valleys, North English 43, Keota 21

Epworth, Western Dubuque 46, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 17

Essex 48, East Mills 38

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 21

Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 39

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 57, Eagle Grove 26

GMG, Garwin 45, North Tama, Traer 41

Grinnell 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 44

Harlan 64, Atlantic 58

Hinton 47, Harris-Lake Park 36

Humboldt 45, Hampton-Dumont 41, OT

IKM-Manning 65, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55

Indianola 56, Pella Christian 47

Interstate 35,Truro 52, Pleasantville 18

Iowa City West 63, Mount Pleasant 33

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Belle Plaine 38

Janesville 58, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 19

Johnston 76, Des Moines, Roosevelt 35

Kee, Lansing 53, West Central, Maynard 28

LeMars 67, Storm Lake 35

Lone Tree 42, Highland, Riverside 39

Louisa-Muscatine 53, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 37

Lynnville-Sully 58, Colfax-Mingo 38

Marion 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 11

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 68, Easton Valley 43

Mason City 70, Des Moines, North 26

Mediapolis 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, West Liberty 30

MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Okoboji, Milford 42

Montezuma 36, North Mahaska, New Sharon 34

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 58, Orient-Macksburg 17

Mount Vernon 51, Maquoketa 29

Murray 70, Moulton-Udell 42

Muscatine 46, Burlington 39

Newell-Fonda 59, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56

Newton 58, Oskaloosa 42

Nodaway Valley 42, Mount Ayr 26

North Butler, Greene 46, Nashua-Plainfield 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50

North Polk, Alleman 50, C-M-B, Baxter 25

North Scott, Eldridge 62, Bettendorf 44

North Union 61, Lake Mills 40

Northwood-Kensett 46, Central Springs 36

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 50, Whiting 38

Osage 46, West Fork, Sheffield 27

PAC-LM 91, East Sac County 26

Panorama, Panora 53, Woodward-Granger 41

PCM, Monroe 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 21

Pekin 57, Winfield-Mount Union 33

Pella 54, Norwalk 26

Perry 62, Winterset 52

Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 25

Regina, Iowa City 68, West Branch 39

Rockford 61, Saint Ansgar 45

Roland-Story, Story City 56, Saydel 25

Seymour 72, Melcher-Dallas 18

Sidney 54, Stanton 40

Sigourney 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 47, OT

Sioux City, East 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

Solon 48, West Delaware, Manchester 40

South Tama County, Tama 62, Independence 43

Southeast Polk 70, Des Moines, Lincoln 55

Southwest Valley 51, Lenox 28

Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 49

Springville 64, Lisbon 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Aplington-Parkersburg 37

Treynor 68, Logan-Magnolia 55

Tri-Center, Neola 49, Griswold 44, OT

Underwood 68, Riverside, Oakland 24

Unity Christian, Orange City 59, Trinity Christian High School 27

Van Buren, Keosauqua 61, Eldon Cardinal 29

Van Meter 39, Ogden 31

WACO, Wayland 47, West Burlington 45

Wapello 54, Holy Trinity 45

Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 33

Waukee 55, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52

Wayne, Corydon 37, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

West Lyon, Inwood 64, Rock Valley 63, OT

West Marshall, State Center 59, South Hardin 26

Western Christian, Hull 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 43

Wilton 51, Tipton 35

Western Valley Conference Tourney
Semifinals

Kingsley-Pierson 86, Woodbury Central, Moville 54

OA-BCIG 52, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 29

Semifinals

Westwood, Sloan 64, Ridge View 30

court

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*