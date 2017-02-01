High school basketball scores from Tuesday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 86, IKM-Manning 74
Alburnett 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57
Ames 65, Urbandale 40
Ankeny Centennial 97, Des Moines, East 67
Ankeny Christian Academy 89, Diagonal 24
Aplington-Parkersburg 88, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47
Assumption, Davenport 71, Davenport, West 51
Atlantic 72, Harlan 49
Audubon 70, Missouri Valley 57
B-G-M, Brooklyn 47, H-L-V, Victor 35
Ballard 68, Carlisle 65
Bedford 64, East Union, Afton 51
Belle Plaine 59, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33
Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31
Boone 60, Bondurant Farrar 52
Boyden-Hull 81, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, CAM, Anita 60
C-M-B, Baxter 49, North Polk, Alleman 41
Camanche 59, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
Carroll 81, ADM, Adel 78, OT
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Monticello 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Falls 60
Center Point-Urbana 65, Benton Community 53, OT
Central Decatur, Leon 73, Martensdale-St. Marys 65
Central Elkader 66, Starmont 43
Charles City 53, Oelwein 47
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 62, Algona 52
Clarke, Osceola 75, Lamoni 34
Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 39
Clinton 60, Pleasant Valley 51
Crestwood, Cresco 75, New Hampton 57
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Grinnell 55
Danville 82, New London 77
Davenport, Central 85, Davenport, North 62
Denison-Schleswig 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 39
Des Moines, Hoover 54, Marshalltown 29
Des Moines, North 86, Mason City 64
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Dunkerton 53
Dubuque, Hempstead 86, Waterloo, West 65
Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Earlham 62, AC/GC 25
East Marshall, LeGrand 89, BCLUW, Conrad 49
East Mills 64, Essex 45
Easton Valley 66, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 40
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, North Fayette Valley 49
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 94, West Harrison, Mondamin 53
Fairfield 72, Centerville 68
Forest City 68, Belmond-Klemme 39
Fort Dodge 70, Ankeny 63
Fremont Mills, Tabor 77, Heartland Christian 54
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 80, Eagle Grove 32
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, AGWSR, Ackley 55
Glenwood 68, Creston 46
Grand View Christian 105, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51
Hinton 62, Harris-Lake Park 53
Holy Trinity 58, Wapello 51
Interstate 35,Truro 60, Pleasantville 32
Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Louisa-Muscatine 57
Johnston 57, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46
Kee, Lansing 54, West Central, Maynard 44
Keota 91, English Valleys, North English 24
LeMars 67, Storm Lake 37
Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Waterloo, East 61
Lisbon 64, Springville 38
Lone Tree 73, Highland, Riverside 65
Lynnville-Sully 78, Colfax-Mingo 26
Manson Northwest Webster 52, West Bend-Mallard 34
Mediapolis 63, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 45
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 78, Okoboji, Milford 75
Montezuma 74, North Mahaska, New Sharon 59
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 83, Orient-Macksburg 47
Mount Ayr 54, Nodaway Valley 53
Murray 65, Moulton-Udell 27
Muscatine 75, Burlington 26
Nevada 66, Greene County 60, OT
Newton 67, Oskaloosa 36
North Butler, Greene 61, Nashua-Plainfield 45
North Cedar, Stanwood 65, Bellevue 62, OT
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36
North Scott, Eldridge 56, Bettendorf 47
North Tama, Traer 66, GMG, Garwin 49
North Union 66, Lake Mills 56
Northwood-Kensett 66, Central Springs 35
Notre Dame, Burlington 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 74, Whiting 15
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 54, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52
Osage 54, West Fork, Sheffield 48
PAC-LM 75, East Sac County 61
Paton-Churdan 65, Coon Rapids-Bayard 58
Pekin 77, Winfield-Mount Union 71
Pella 67, Norwalk 56
Pella Christian 55, Indianola 50
Perry 82, Winterset 54
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 65, Decorah 49
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 83, Iowa City High 65
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 29
Roland-Story, Story City 42, Saydel 33
Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, Newell-Fonda 56
Saint Ansgar 62, Rockford 55
Sheldon 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 32
Shenandoah 47, Red Oak 41
Sioux City, East 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 51
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 82, Sioux City, North 49
South Central Calhoun 57, Southeast Valley 45
South Hamilton, Jewell 79, PCM, Monroe 61
South Tama County, Tama 53, Independence 46
Southeast Polk 57, Des Moines, Lincoln 41
Spirit Lake 53, Spencer 41
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 34
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60
Stanton 66, Sidney 53
Tipton 64, Wilton 34
Treynor 54, Logan-Magnolia 41
Tri-Center, Neola 68, Griswold 19
Tri-County, Thornburg 56, Sigourney 47
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Postville 29
Underwood 75, Riverside, Oakland 42
Unity Christian, Orange City 83, Trinity Christian High School 39
Van Buren, Keosauqua 65, Eldon Cardinal 47
Van Meter 87, Ogden 55
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Marion 51
Waukee 56, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 44
Waukon 79, MFL-Mar-Mac 77
Webster City 57, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43
West Branch 56, Regina, Iowa City 54
West Burlington 67, WACO, Wayland 43
West Delaware, Manchester 69, Solon 57
West Lyon, Inwood 67, Rock Valley 65, OT
West Marshall, State Center 83, South Hardin 41
Williamsburg 58, Clear Creek-Amana 53
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lewis Central vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ccd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
AC/GC 39, Earlham 35
AGWSR, Ackley 66, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29
Algona 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22
Ames 33, Urbandale 29
Ankeny Centennial 52, Des Moines, East 42
Assumption, Davenport 89, Davenport, West 31
Audubon 49, Missouri Valley 34
B-G-M, Brooklyn 53, H-L-V, Victor 49, OT
BCLUW, Conrad 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 37
Bellevue 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 42
Bishop Garrigan 67, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34
Boone 44, Bondurant Farrar 18
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, CAM, Anita 60, 2OT
Carlisle 55, Ballard 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 40, Monticello 27
Cedar Falls 61, Decorah 35
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Fairfield 53
Cedar Valley Christian School 51, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 23
Center Point-Urbana 69, Benton Community 39
Central Clinton, DeWitt 52, Anamosa 39
Central Decatur, Leon 60, Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Central Elkader 47, Starmont 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 51, Notre Dame, Burlington 45
Cherokee, Washington 65, Emmetsburg 15
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Turtle Lake, Wis. 35
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Williamsburg 38
Clear Lake 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Paton-Churdan 27
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, OT
Creston 47, Glenwood 41
Crestwood, Cresco 63, New Hampton 34
Danville 44, New London 37
Davenport, North 62, Davenport, Central 27
Denison-Schleswig 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Des Moines Christian 69, Madrid 43
Des Moines, Hoover 51, Marshalltown 36
Dunkerton 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19
East Union, Afton 60, Bedford 49
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Knoxville 38
Edgewood-Colesburg 59, North Fayette Valley 36
English Valleys, North English 43, Keota 21
Epworth, Western Dubuque 46, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 17
Essex 48, East Mills 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 21
Forest City 65, Belmond-Klemme 39
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 57, Eagle Grove 26
GMG, Garwin 45, North Tama, Traer 41
Grinnell 49, Dallas Center-Grimes 44
Harlan 64, Atlantic 58
Hinton 47, Harris-Lake Park 36
Humboldt 45, Hampton-Dumont 41, OT
IKM-Manning 65, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55
Indianola 56, Pella Christian 47
Interstate 35,Truro 52, Pleasantville 18
Iowa City West 63, Mount Pleasant 33
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Belle Plaine 38
Janesville 58, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 19
Johnston 76, Des Moines, Roosevelt 35
Kee, Lansing 53, West Central, Maynard 28
LeMars 67, Storm Lake 35
Lone Tree 42, Highland, Riverside 39
Louisa-Muscatine 53, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 37
Lynnville-Sully 58, Colfax-Mingo 38
Marion 72, Vinton-Shellsburg 11
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 68, Easton Valley 43
Mason City 70, Des Moines, North 26
Mediapolis 73, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, West Liberty 30
MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Okoboji, Milford 42
Montezuma 36, North Mahaska, New Sharon 34
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 58, Orient-Macksburg 17
Mount Vernon 51, Maquoketa 29
Murray 70, Moulton-Udell 42
Muscatine 46, Burlington 39
Newell-Fonda 59, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56
Newton 58, Oskaloosa 42
Nodaway Valley 42, Mount Ayr 26
North Butler, Greene 46, Nashua-Plainfield 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50
North Polk, Alleman 50, C-M-B, Baxter 25
North Scott, Eldridge 62, Bettendorf 44
North Union 61, Lake Mills 40
Northwood-Kensett 46, Central Springs 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 50, Whiting 38
Osage 46, West Fork, Sheffield 27
PAC-LM 91, East Sac County 26
Panorama, Panora 53, Woodward-Granger 41
PCM, Monroe 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 21
Pekin 57, Winfield-Mount Union 33
Pella 54, Norwalk 26
Perry 62, Winterset 52
Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 25
Regina, Iowa City 68, West Branch 39
Rockford 61, Saint Ansgar 45
Roland-Story, Story City 56, Saydel 25
Seymour 72, Melcher-Dallas 18
Sidney 54, Stanton 40
Sigourney 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 47, OT
Sioux City, East 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49
Solon 48, West Delaware, Manchester 40
South Tama County, Tama 62, Independence 43
Southeast Polk 70, Des Moines, Lincoln 55
Southwest Valley 51, Lenox 28
Spencer 62, Spirit Lake 49
Springville 64, Lisbon 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Aplington-Parkersburg 37
Treynor 68, Logan-Magnolia 55
Tri-Center, Neola 49, Griswold 44, OT
Underwood 68, Riverside, Oakland 24
Unity Christian, Orange City 59, Trinity Christian High School 27
Van Buren, Keosauqua 61, Eldon Cardinal 29
Van Meter 39, Ogden 31
WACO, Wayland 47, West Burlington 45
Wapello 54, Holy Trinity 45
Washington 67, Davis County, Bloomfield 33
Waukee 55, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52
Wayne, Corydon 37, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29
West Lyon, Inwood 64, Rock Valley 63, OT
West Marshall, State Center 59, South Hardin 26
Western Christian, Hull 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 43
Wilton 51, Tipton 35
|Western Valley Conference Tourney
|Semifinals
Kingsley-Pierson 86, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
OA-BCIG 52, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 29
|Semifinals
Westwood, Sloan 64, Ridge View 30