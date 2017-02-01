Hawks beat Rutgers on the road

Jordan Bohannon scored 17 points and Iowa took command early and posted its first road win of the season with an 83-63 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

The win was the second straight for the Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-5 Big Ten) with conference-leading scorer Peter Jok sidelined with a back injury.

This one was a laugher for Iowa, which had lost its first five games away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It opened a double-digit lead in the opening five minutes and never looked back, leading by as many as 28 points.

Cordell Pemsl added 15 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 50 percent from the field and a season-high 61 percent from 3-point range (11 of 18). Bohannon hit five of his seven long-range attempts.

Deshawn Freeman scored 17 points and Mike Williams added 16 for Rutgers (12-11, 1-9), which has lost three in a row and 10 of 11. Corey Sanders was limited to eight points.