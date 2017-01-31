News from Iowa State

Iowa State University says a graduate student, a postdoctoral researcher and a visiting scholar have been blocked from entering the country due to President Donald Trump’s restrictions on immigration.

ISU President Steven Leath said Monday that the university has been in touch with all three and hopes they’ll “be able to continue their work and studies with Iowa State in the near future.”

University spokesman John McCarroll says that all three are from Iran.

He says the graduate student was scheduled to arrive over the weekend but was denied permission to board his flight in Stockholm.

McCarroll says the postdoctoral researcher has been working in the College of Engineering since July 2015 and is trying to return to campus. He says the visiting scholar was expected to start this week.