MHS JV boys bowlers win Baker tourney hosted by Urbandale

The MHS boys JV bowling team bowled at Merle Hay Lanes in a JV Baker tournament hosted by Urbandale.  The boys placed first out of 13 boys teams.  The boys that bowled were Hunter Dannen (9), Ryan Hunt (10), Seth Keahna (9), Orlando Kapayou (12) & Dylan Witt (11).

Boys:
1. Marshalltown – 2480
2. Urbandale #6 – 2294
3. Ankeny #1 – 2276
4. DM Lincoln – 2262
5. Urbandale #1 – 2069
6. Waukee – 2018
7. Valley – 1981
8. Ankeny #2 – 1924
9. Mason City – 1912
10. Urbandale #3 – 1741
11. Urbandale #4 – 1732
12. Ankeny #3 – 1386
13. Urbandale #5 – 1317

The tournament was setup in three rounds with the highest overall total taking the title.
Marshalltown finished 1st in round 1 with 923, 2nd in round 2 with 805 & 5th in round 3 with 752.

Round 1:
160, 170, 224, 168, 201

Round 2:
157, 171, 168, 157, 152

Round 3:
131, 171, 165, 129, 156

