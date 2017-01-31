High School basketball scores from Monday night

BOYS BASKETBALL

AC/GC 56, Madrid 50

AGWSR, Ackley 64, South Hardin 48

Alta/Aurelia 60, West Bend-Mallard 19

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51

Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M, Brooklyn 61

CAM, Anita 59, Paton-Churdan 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Iowa Falls-Alden 74

Clear Lake 59, Algona 52

Decorah 73, Waukon 69

Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 37

Durant-Bennett 47, Mediapolis 23

East Sac County 65, Manson Northwest Webster 63

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47

Fairfield 59, Albia 51, OT

Forest City 55, Hampton-Dumont 16

Gilbert 60, Saydel 36

Grand View Christian 78, Colo-NESCO 50

Greene County 80, PCM, Monroe 58

Humboldt 65, South Central Calhoun 54

Humboldt 65, Bishop Garrigan 54

Janesville 59, Tripoli 45

Jesup 74, Hudson 52

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 81, Fremont Mills, Tabor 65

Nashua-Plainfield 62, Clarksville 27

Nevada 67, C-M-B, Baxter 47

Newman Catholic, Mason City 55, Rockford 44

Newton 71, Chariton 43

Nodaway Valley 60, Lenox 56

Saint Ansgar 82, Riceville 39

Sioux City, West 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39

Spirit Lake 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 26

St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 59

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Audubon 57

Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Akron-Westfield 38

Waterloo, West 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

West Fork, Sheffield 75, Northwood-Kensett 46

West Hancock, Britt 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50

West Sioux, Hawarden 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 45

Wilton 61, Louisa-Muscatine 57, OT

Western Valley Conference Tournament

OA-BCIG 81, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Ridge View 50, Westwood, Sloan 37

West Monona, Onawa 64, Lawton-Bronson 61

Semifinal

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 57, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Siouxland Community Christian 49, Kingsley-Pierson 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 64, South Hardin 39

Alta/Aurelia 49, West Bend-Mallard 28

Belle Plaine 53, B-G-M, Brooklyn 42

CAM, Anita 55, Paton-Churdan 25

Cedar Falls 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 51

Chariton 60, Newton 54

Clear Lake 50, Algona 41

Colo-NESCO 67, Grand View Christian 35

Crestwood, Cresco 85, MFL-Mar-Mac 46

Denver 44, Dike-New Hartford 40

Diagonal 45, Orient-Macksburg 5

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41

Fairfield 73, Albia 26

Gilbert 60, Saydel 30

Hampton-Dumont 59, Forest City 57

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, H-L-V, Victor 24

Janesville 65, Tripoli 24

Jesup 57, Hudson 30

Kee, Lansing 47, Starmont 29

LeMars 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46

Maquoketa 70, Solon 67

Mediapolis 61, Highland, Riverside 60

Montezuma 42, Sigourney 39

Mount Ayr 72, Clarinda 34

Mount Vernon 48, Central Clinton, DeWitt 41

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Clarksville 41

Nevada 43, C-M-B, Baxter 27

Nodaway Valley 62, Lenox 35

Northwood-Kensett 57, West Fork, Sheffield 48

Osage 41, North Butler, Greene 32

PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 29

Rockford 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 35

Saint Ansgar 43, Riceville 29

Sioux City, West 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39

South Central Calhoun 56, Humboldt 47

Spirit Lake 44, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Tri-Center, Neola 45, Audubon 36

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, Central Elkader 28

Unity Christian, Orange City 48, Akron-Westfield 38

Waukon 45, Spring Grove, Minn. 44

West Hancock, Britt 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 24

