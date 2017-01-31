High School basketball scores from Monday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
AC/GC 56, Madrid 50
AGWSR, Ackley 64, South Hardin 48
Alta/Aurelia 60, West Bend-Mallard 19
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51
Belle Plaine 66, B-G-M, Brooklyn 61
CAM, Anita 59, Paton-Churdan 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Iowa Falls-Alden 74
Clear Lake 59, Algona 52
Decorah 73, Waukon 69
Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 37
Durant-Bennett 47, Mediapolis 23
East Sac County 65, Manson Northwest Webster 63
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47
Fairfield 59, Albia 51, OT
Forest City 55, Hampton-Dumont 16
Gilbert 60, Saydel 36
Grand View Christian 78, Colo-NESCO 50
Greene County 80, PCM, Monroe 58
Humboldt 65, South Central Calhoun 54
Humboldt 65, Bishop Garrigan 54
Janesville 59, Tripoli 45
Jesup 74, Hudson 52
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 81, Fremont Mills, Tabor 65
Nashua-Plainfield 62, Clarksville 27
Nevada 67, C-M-B, Baxter 47
Newman Catholic, Mason City 55, Rockford 44
Newton 71, Chariton 43
Nodaway Valley 60, Lenox 56
Saint Ansgar 82, Riceville 39
Sioux City, West 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39
Spirit Lake 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 26
St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 59
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Audubon 57
Unity Christian, Orange City 66, Akron-Westfield 38
Waterloo, West 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 55
West Fork, Sheffield 75, Northwood-Kensett 46
West Hancock, Britt 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 50
West Sioux, Hawarden 76, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 45
Wilton 61, Louisa-Muscatine 57, OT
|Western Valley Conference Tournament
OA-BCIG 81, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Ridge View 50, Westwood, Sloan 37
West Monona, Onawa 64, Lawton-Bronson 61
|Semifinal
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 57, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Siouxland Community Christian 49, Kingsley-Pierson 43
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 64, South Hardin 39
Alta/Aurelia 49, West Bend-Mallard 28
Belle Plaine 53, B-G-M, Brooklyn 42
CAM, Anita 55, Paton-Churdan 25
Cedar Falls 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 51
Chariton 60, Newton 54
Clear Lake 50, Algona 41
Colo-NESCO 67, Grand View Christian 35
Crestwood, Cresco 85, MFL-Mar-Mac 46
Denver 44, Dike-New Hartford 40
Diagonal 45, Orient-Macksburg 5
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41
Fairfield 73, Albia 26
Gilbert 60, Saydel 30
Hampton-Dumont 59, Forest City 57
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, H-L-V, Victor 24
Janesville 65, Tripoli 24
Jesup 57, Hudson 30
Kee, Lansing 47, Starmont 29
LeMars 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46
Maquoketa 70, Solon 67
Mediapolis 61, Highland, Riverside 60
Montezuma 42, Sigourney 39
Mount Ayr 72, Clarinda 34
Mount Vernon 48, Central Clinton, DeWitt 41
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Clarksville 41
Nevada 43, C-M-B, Baxter 27
Nodaway Valley 62, Lenox 35
Northwood-Kensett 57, West Fork, Sheffield 48
Osage 41, North Butler, Greene 32
PCM, Monroe 67, Greene County 29
Rockford 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 35
Saint Ansgar 43, Riceville 29
Sioux City, West 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39
South Central Calhoun 56, Humboldt 47
Spirit Lake 44, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Tri-Center, Neola 45, Audubon 36
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, Central Elkader 28
Unity Christian, Orange City 48, Akron-Westfield 38
Waukon 45, Spring Grove, Minn. 44
West Hancock, Britt 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 24