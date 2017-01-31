City Council holds budget talks

The Marshalltown City Council held budget talks yesterday. City Administrator Jessica Kinser says things are looking good for the budget. The tax levy will be held steady at 15 dollars and 28 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed valuation of property. She says the finance department says the debt service was lowered through a buy down of the levy from the Local Option Sales Tax property relief dollars totaling 900-thousand dollars. Another budget meeting will be held Monday February the 6th at 12 noon. No action was taken by council yesterday, just discussion. The budget for the next fiscal year starting this July 1st is scheduled to be adopted on March the 6th.