Iowa women lose on the road to Maryland

Brionna Jones scored 28 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 18 and No. 3 Maryland completed a season sweep of Iowa with a 100-81 victory Sunday.

Freshman Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 11 assists for the Terrapins (21-1, 9-0 Big Ten), whose nine-game winning streak includes a 16-point rout of Iowa on Jan. 14.

Maryland reached the midpoint of its league schedule as the only unbeaten team in conference play. Since joining the Big Ten three years ago, Maryland is 43-2 in the league and 6-0 in the conference tournament.

The Terrapins blistered Iowa with 60 percent shooting, including 76.5 percent in the pivotal second quarter. Jones fought off an early ankle sprain to make 12 of 13 shots and help Maryland reach the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season.

Iowa (13-8, 4-4) has won three of five; both losses in that span are against Maryland.

Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and Ally Disterhoft had 16.