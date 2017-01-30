Four overtime game in the NBA

Of the Knicks’ many agonizing losses this season, Sunday’s may have been the most torturous.

The Knicks were losers in their first quadruple-overtime game in 66 years, falling 142-139 to the Hawks in Atlanta. New York tied it late in regulation and in the closing seconds of the first, second and third overtimes. But Paul Millsap delivered the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left and Dennis Schroder hit a free throw before Courtney Lee missed a 3-point attempt in the final second.

Millsap finished with a season-high 37 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. Schroder finished with 23 points and 15 assists, while Kent Bazemore had 24 points for the Hawks.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony poured in a season-high 45 points before fouling out in the closing seconds of the second overtime.

New York is 7-18 since a 14-10 start. Eight of those 18 losses have been by fewer than five points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors showed they can win without Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry.

The Golden State guard sat out a 113-111 win at Portland because of stomach flu. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson picked up the slack by combining for 60 points, with Durant scoring 33 and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Warriors have won 10 of their last 11 to improve to 41-7, leaving the Western Conference leaders 4 ½ games ahead of the Spurs.

Dallas had dropped 12 straight at San Antonio until Seth Curry scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes added 19 to lead the Mavericks past the Spurs, 105-101. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard had 24 points for the Spurs, who have suffered back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.