The AFC came out on top in the Pro Bowl at Orlando.

The junior conference took a 20-7 lead before a late interception secured a 20-13 win over the NFC. Alex Smith threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin, and Andy Dalton found Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see) for a 23-yard score to put the AFC in control.

The outcome hung on the balance until Lorenzo Alexander picked off Kirk Cousins deep in AFC territory with just over a minute to play.