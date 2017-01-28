MHS bowling teams beat Dowling Catholic

Marshalltown bowled at Val Lanes against West Des Moines Dowling. The Bobcats came away with three victories. Varsity boys (12-0) won 3000-2362, varsity girls (5-7) won 2381-2146 & boys JV won 2575-2253.
Marshalltown Boys Varsity – 3000
Joshua Arment. 223-211-434
Ray Wiegand 235-196-431
Zachariah Liskowiak 170-225-395
Carson Potter 162-217-379
Kamrin Chizek 171-201-372
Richie Thomas 131-196-327
Bakers: 212, 179, 176, 163, 259
West Des Moines Dowling Boys Varsity – 2362
Conner O’Toole 179-189-368
Mason Walter 190-141-331
Brandon Klock 134-187-321
Colin Apprill 148-169-317
Jack Anstoetter 106-192-298
Tyler Lumadue 149-137-286
Bakers: 133, 153, 146, 138, 157
Marshalltown Girls Varsity – 2381
Ali Olinger 157-177-334
Karlie Potter 147-180-327
ShayeLyn Pickett 177-148-325
Haley Bell 156-135-291
Ashly Wiegand 132-140-272
Eliseya Wunschel 121-124-245
Bakers: 157, 186, 144, 163, 182
West Des Moines Dowling Girls Varsity – 2146
Lauren Jenkins 130-149-329
Alison Donaghy 182-144-326
Carolkim Tong 127-175-302
Emily Kouri 134-126-260
Emily Moreno 137-119-256
Anna Moellenbeck 87-117-204
Bakers: 132, 146, 1 45, 140, 110
Marshalltown Boys JV – 2615
Logan Proffitt 173-209-382
Lucas Kramer 154-189-343
Hunter Dannen 151-191-342
Dylan Witt 142-178-320
Ryan Hunt 138-179-317
Seth Keahna 161-116-277
Bakers: 202, 195, 150, 204, 160
West Des Moines Dowling Boys JV – 2253
Tyler Smith 193-217-410
Jake Harvey 137-146-283
Vinnie Cataldo 153-122-275
Reilly Eaganhouse 134-121-255
Charlie Myers 135-68-203
Ben Wease 107-73-180
Bakers: 153, 198, 138, 151, 187
JV Boys have a Baker tournament on Monday at Merle Hay Lanes. The next varsity meet will be conference on February 9th.