MHS bowling teams beat Dowling Catholic

Marshalltown bowled at Val Lanes against West Des Moines Dowling. The Bobcats came away with three victories. Varsity boys (12-0) won 3000-2362, varsity girls (5-7) won 2381-2146 & boys JV won 2575-2253.

Marshalltown Boys Varsity – 3000

Joshua Arment. 223-211-434

Ray Wiegand 235-196-431

Zachariah Liskowiak 170-225-395

Carson Potter 162-217-379

Kamrin Chizek 171-201-372

Richie Thomas 131-196-327

Bakers: 212, 179, 176, 163, 259

West Des Moines Dowling Boys Varsity – 2362

Conner O’Toole 179-189-368

Mason Walter 190-141-331

Brandon Klock 134-187-321

Colin Apprill 148-169-317

Jack Anstoetter 106-192-298

Tyler Lumadue 149-137-286

Bakers: 133, 153, 146, 138, 157

Marshalltown Girls Varsity – 2381

Ali Olinger 157-177-334

Karlie Potter 147-180-327

ShayeLyn Pickett 177-148-325

Haley Bell 156-135-291

Ashly Wiegand 132-140-272

Eliseya Wunschel 121-124-245

Bakers: 157, 186, 144, 163, 182

West Des Moines Dowling Girls Varsity – 2146

Lauren Jenkins 130-149-329

Alison Donaghy 182-144-326

Carolkim Tong 127-175-302

Emily Kouri 134-126-260

Emily Moreno 137-119-256

Anna Moellenbeck 87-117-204

Bakers: 132, 146, 1 45, 140, 110

Marshalltown Boys JV – 2615

Logan Proffitt 173-209-382

Lucas Kramer 154-189-343

Hunter Dannen 151-191-342

Dylan Witt 142-178-320

Ryan Hunt 138-179-317

Seth Keahna 161-116-277

Bakers: 202, 195, 150, 204, 160

West Des Moines Dowling Boys JV – 2253

Tyler Smith 193-217-410

Jake Harvey 137-146-283

Vinnie Cataldo 153-122-275

Reilly Eaganhouse 134-121-255

Charlie Myers 135-68-203

Ben Wease 107-73-180

Bakers: 153, 198, 138, 151, 187

JV Boys have a Baker tournament on Monday at Merle Hay Lanes. The next varsity meet will be conference on February 9th.