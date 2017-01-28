High School basketball scores from Friday night

January 28, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Missouri Valley 43

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont 48

Alta/Aurelia 65, Manson Northwest Webster 46

Ankeny Centennial 67, Ankeny 54

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45

Atlantic 92, Red Oak 52

Ballard 65, Bondurant Farrar 58

Belle Plaine 76, English Valleys, North English 33

Bellevue 79, Tipton 72, OT

Belmond-Klemme 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58

Benton Community 54, Williamsburg 48

Bettendorf 61, Burlington 21

Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 54

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 75, Sioux City, North 52

Boone 57, Carlisle 50

Boyden-Hull 53, George-Little Rock 52

C-M-B, Baxter 53, Saydel 48

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 45

CAM, Anita 77, Glidden-Ralston 46

Camanche 76, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58

Carroll 80, Winterset 53

Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, West Liberty 42

Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60

Center Point-Urbana 48, Marion 37

Central Decatur, Leon 57, Bedford 24

Charles City 63, Oelwein 42

Clarke, Osceola 76, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48, Cuba City, Wis. 47

Clear Lake 67, Humboldt 44

Colfax-Mingo 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 44

Colo-NESCO 68, North Tama, Traer 57

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, West 57

Creston 56, Shenandoah 54

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Oskaloosa 50

Danville 75, Holy Trinity 50

Davenport, Central 72, Muscatine 69

Denison-Schleswig 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42

Denver 77, Jesup 75

Des Moines, Hoover 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 34

Des Moines, North 81, Ottumwa 38

Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, East 51

Dike-New Hartford 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Johnston 57

Dubuque, Hempstead 73, Iowa City High 38

Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59

Dunkerton 77, Latimer CAL 40

Durant-Bennett 40, Monticello 38

Earlham 57, Woodward Academy 52

East Marshall, LeGrand 76, South Hardin 59

East Mills 57, Heartland Christian 18

East Sac County 65, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

Epworth, Western Dubuque 59, Anamosa 34

Forest City 63, West Hancock, Britt 43

Fort Dodge 66, Mason City 52

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, Lake Mills 54

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Clay Central-Everly 51

Gilbert 69, PCM, Monroe 51

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Grundy Center 57

Greene County 84, South Hamilton, Jewell 78

Harlan 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56

Harris-Lake Park 64, Akron-Westfield 59

Highland, Riverside 69, Mediapolis 31

Hinton 58, Unity Christian, Orange City 52

IKM-Manning 95, Riverside, Oakland 33

Interstate 35,Truro 60, Southwest Valley 55

Iowa City West 64, Cedar Falls 48

Iowa Falls-Alden 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 57, WACO, Wayland 30

Janesville 57, Clarksville 47

Keota 91, Sigourney 40

Knoxville 64, Centerville 55

LeMars 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 50

Logan-Magnolia 67, Audubon 51

Lone Tree 80, Wapello 75

Lynnville-Sully 63, Montezuma 51

Madrid 47, Woodward-Granger 32

Maquoketa 74, Central Clinton, DeWitt 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, East Union, Afton 43

MFL-Mar-Mac 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 44

Midland, Wyoming 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 32

Mount Ayr 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52

Mount Pleasant 78, Fort Madison 41

Nevada 52, Roland-Story, Story City 39

New Hampton 66, Decorah 62

New London 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 54

Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 77, Northwood-Kensett 51

Newton 74, Grinnell 53

Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 30

North Fayette Valley 73, South Winneshiek, Calmar 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 93, Central City 47

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Assumption, Davenport 57

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Regina, Iowa City 50

Norwalk 58, Pella Christian 43

Notre Dame, Burlington 65, Eldon Cardinal 31

Ogden 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 82, Glenwood 74, 2OT

Osage 59, Nashua-Plainfield 37

PAC-LM 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44

Paton-Churdan 76, Woodbine 29

Pekin 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39

Pella 77, Indianola 42

Perry 51, ADM, Adel 41

Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport, North 45

Pleasantville 64, Lenox 45

Postville 52, Kee, Lansing 42

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 74, Linn-Mar, Marion 68

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Easton Valley 42

Rock Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 58

Rockford 72, Central Springs 22

Sheldon 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

Sidney 86, Clarinda Academy 51

Sioux Center 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58

Sioux City, East 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74

South Tama County, Tama 73, Clear Creek-Amana 45

Southeast Valley 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

Spirit Lake 59, Emmetsburg 26

Springville 69, Alburnett 61

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 25

Stanton 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49

Storm Lake 59, Cherokee, Washington 26

Tri-Center, Neola 62, Treynor 58

Tripoli 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 46

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, Starmont 38

Underwood 73, Griswold 26

Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 46

Valley, West Des Moines 39, Ames 31

Van Meter 70, Panorama, Panora 34

Waterloo, West 79, Waterloo, East 74

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Waukon 32

Webster City 53, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45

West Bend-Mallard 55, Eagle Grove 48

West Branch 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 53

West Burlington 76, Van Buren, Keosauqua 34

West Delaware, Manchester 69, Mount Vernon 52

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Saint Ansgar 46

West Lyon, Inwood 65, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54

West Marshall, State Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 54

West Sioux, Hawarden 69, Trinity Christian High School 48

Western Christian, Hull 63, Spencer 39

Winfield-Mount Union 70, Louisa-Muscatine 64

Bluegrass ConferenceTournament
Consolation

Moravia 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 47

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 62, Seymour 39

Semifinal

Grand View Christian 106, Lamoni 31

Murray 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Missouri Valley 30

Akron-Westfield 64, Harris-Lake Park 40

Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont 43

Ankeny Centennial 52, Ankeny 26

B-G-M, Brooklyn 52, Colfax-Mingo 46

Ballard 53, Bondurant Farrar 7

Belle Plaine 46, English Valleys, North English 30

Bellevue 70, Tipton 50

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33

Benton Community 51, Williamsburg 43

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65

Boone 43, Carlisle 37

Boyden-Hull 48, George-Little Rock 44, OT

C-M-B, Baxter 37, Saydel 24

Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, West Liberty 13

Cedar Falls 75, Iowa City West 66

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45

Cedar Valley Christian School 43, Midland, Wyoming 34

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Maquoketa 43

Central Decatur, Leon 68, Bedford 14

Central Elkader 57, West Central, Maynard 26

Central Lee, Donnellson 44, New London 37

Central Springs 41, Rockford 37

Chariton 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, OT

Cherokee, Washington 92, Storm Lake 42

Clarke, Osceola 48, Davis County, Bloomfield 39

Clinton 35, Davenport, West 33

Colo-NESCO 60, North Tama, Traer 26

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Aplington-Parkersburg 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 41

Dallas Center-Grimes 74, Oskaloosa 34

Danville 47, Holy Trinity 40

Davenport, North 63, Pleasant Valley 60, OT

Des Moines Christian 64, AC/GC 15

Dike-New Hartford 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 53, Johnston 51

Dunkerton 71, Latimer CAL 14

East Marshall, LeGrand 39, South Hardin 35

East Mills 73, Heartland Christian 32

Easton Valley 62, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 32

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Anamosa 38

Essex 59, College Springs South Page 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 80, Ar-We-Va, Westside 21

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, Clay Central-Everly 59

Glidden-Ralston 45, CAM, Anita 37

Grinnell 70, Newton 58

Grundy Center 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 33

Humboldt 45, Clear Lake 40

IKM-Manning 70, Riverside, Oakland 20

Independence 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 34

Indianola 61, Pella 48

Interstate 35,Truro 68, Southwest Valley 40

Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 46

Iowa Falls-Alden 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39

Janesville 58, Clarksville 22

Jesup 65, Denver 33

Kee, Lansing 62, Spring Grove, Minn. 41

Keokuk 49, Washington 22

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66, Harlan 50

Lake Mills 63, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54

LeMars 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 49

Lewis Central 67, Glenwood 33

Logan-Magnolia 70, Audubon 41

Lone Tree 35, Wapello 32

Manson Northwest Webster 47, Alta/Aurelia 43

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, East Buchanan, Winthrop 22

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 75, Calamus-Wheatland 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, East Union, Afton 27

Mason City 59, Fort Dodge 37

Mediapolis 77, Highland, Riverside 75, OT

MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Sheldon 30

Montezuma 39, Lynnville-Sully 33

Monticello 58, Durant-Bennett 50

Mount Ayr 83, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30

Mount Pleasant 55, Fort Madison 41

Mount Vernon 62, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Nevada 39, Roland-Story, Story City 16

New Hampton 58, Decorah 36

Newell-Fonda 54, South Central Calhoun 52

Newman Catholic, Mason City 40, Northwood-Kensett 31

Nodaway Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 22

North Fayette Valley 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 30

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Central City 21

North Union 66, Bishop Garrigan 44

Notre Dame, Burlington 88, Eldon Cardinal 24

Oelwein 56, Charles City 37

Ogden 44, West Central Valley, Stuart 38

Okoboji, Milford 67, Rock Valley 56

Osage 82, Nashua-Plainfield 39

Ottumwa 59, Des Moines, North 14

Panorama, Panora 50, Van Meter 44, OT

PCM, Monroe 43, Gilbert 33

Pekin 50, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48

Pella Christian 66, Norwalk 50

Perry 67, ADM, Adel 62, OT

Pleasantville 50, Lenox 36

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Linn-Mar, Marion 60

Red Oak 65, Atlantic 55

Regina, Iowa City 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 24

Shenandoah 45, Creston 39

Sigourney 58, Keota 25

Sioux Center 51, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, East Sac County 51

Sioux City, West 69, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, OT

South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Greene County 31

South Tama County, Tama 52, Clear Creek-Amana 48

Spirit Lake 35, Emmetsburg 18

Springville 59, Alburnett 35

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Denison-Schleswig 45

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 29

Stanton 44, Fremont Mills, Tabor 42

Treynor 73, Tri-Center, Neola 27

Tri-County, Thornburg 44, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38

Tripoli 43, Meskwaki Settlement School 37

Underwood 61, Griswold 32

Unity Christian, Orange City 46, Hinton 28

Urbandale 47, Marshalltown 20

Valley, West Des Moines 64, Ames 37

Waterloo, West 63, Waterloo, East 37

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waukon 33

West Branch 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

West Fork, Sheffield 53, Saint Ansgar 29

West Hancock, Britt 59, Forest City 49

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55

West Marshall, State Center 55, BCLUW, Conrad 45

West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Trinity Christian High School 20

Western Christian, Hull 69, Spencer 37

Winfield-Mount Union 50, Louisa-Muscatine 41

Woodbine 70, Paton-Churdan 62, OT

Western Valley Conference Tourney
First Round

Kingsley-Pierson 72, OA-BCIG 32

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 75, River Valley, Correctionville 74, 2OT

Ridge View 49, Lawton-Bronson 48

Westwood, Sloan 71, West Monona, Onawa 42

Woodbury Central, Moville 51, Siouxland Community Christian 35

