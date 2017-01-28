High School basketball scores from Friday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Missouri Valley 43
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont 48
Alta/Aurelia 65, Manson Northwest Webster 46
Ankeny Centennial 67, Ankeny 54
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45
Atlantic 92, Red Oak 52
Ballard 65, Bondurant Farrar 58
Belle Plaine 76, English Valleys, North English 33
Bellevue 79, Tipton 72, OT
Belmond-Klemme 61, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 58
Benton Community 54, Williamsburg 48
Bettendorf 61, Burlington 21
Bishop Garrigan 69, North Union 54
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 75, Sioux City, North 52
Boone 57, Carlisle 50
Boyden-Hull 53, George-Little Rock 52
C-M-B, Baxter 53, Saydel 48
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 45
CAM, Anita 77, Glidden-Ralston 46
Camanche 76, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58
Carroll 80, Winterset 53
Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, West Liberty 42
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60
Center Point-Urbana 48, Marion 37
Central Decatur, Leon 57, Bedford 24
Charles City 63, Oelwein 42
Clarke, Osceola 76, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48, Cuba City, Wis. 47
Clear Lake 67, Humboldt 44
Colfax-Mingo 50, B-G-M, Brooklyn 44
Colo-NESCO 68, North Tama, Traer 57
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, West 57
Creston 56, Shenandoah 54
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Oskaloosa 50
Danville 75, Holy Trinity 50
Davenport, Central 72, Muscatine 69
Denison-Schleswig 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 42
Denver 77, Jesup 75
Des Moines, Hoover 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 34
Des Moines, North 81, Ottumwa 38
Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, East 51
Dike-New Hartford 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 60
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 59, Johnston 57
Dubuque, Hempstead 73, Iowa City High 38
Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 59
Dunkerton 77, Latimer CAL 40
Durant-Bennett 40, Monticello 38
Earlham 57, Woodward Academy 52
East Marshall, LeGrand 76, South Hardin 59
East Mills 57, Heartland Christian 18
East Sac County 65, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
Epworth, Western Dubuque 59, Anamosa 34
Forest City 63, West Hancock, Britt 43
Fort Dodge 66, Mason City 52
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, Lake Mills 54
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Clay Central-Everly 51
Gilbert 69, PCM, Monroe 51
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, Grundy Center 57
Greene County 84, South Hamilton, Jewell 78
Harlan 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56
Harris-Lake Park 64, Akron-Westfield 59
Highland, Riverside 69, Mediapolis 31
Hinton 58, Unity Christian, Orange City 52
IKM-Manning 95, Riverside, Oakland 33
Interstate 35,Truro 60, Southwest Valley 55
Iowa City West 64, Cedar Falls 48
Iowa Falls-Alden 67, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 57, WACO, Wayland 30
Janesville 57, Clarksville 47
Keota 91, Sigourney 40
Knoxville 64, Centerville 55
LeMars 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 50
Logan-Magnolia 67, Audubon 51
Lone Tree 80, Wapello 75
Lynnville-Sully 63, Montezuma 51
Madrid 47, Woodward-Granger 32
Maquoketa 74, Central Clinton, DeWitt 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, East Union, Afton 43
MFL-Mar-Mac 76, Edgewood-Colesburg 44
Midland, Wyoming 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 32
Mount Ayr 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52
Mount Pleasant 78, Fort Madison 41
Nevada 52, Roland-Story, Story City 39
New Hampton 66, Decorah 62
New London 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 54
Newell-Fonda 61, South Central Calhoun 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 77, Northwood-Kensett 51
Newton 74, Grinnell 53
Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 30
North Fayette Valley 73, South Winneshiek, Calmar 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 93, Central City 47
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Assumption, Davenport 57
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Regina, Iowa City 50
Norwalk 58, Pella Christian 43
Notre Dame, Burlington 65, Eldon Cardinal 31
Ogden 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 82, Glenwood 74, 2OT
Osage 59, Nashua-Plainfield 37
PAC-LM 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44
Paton-Churdan 76, Woodbine 29
Pekin 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39
Pella 77, Indianola 42
Perry 51, ADM, Adel 41
Pleasant Valley 70, Davenport, North 45
Pleasantville 64, Lenox 45
Postville 52, Kee, Lansing 42
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 74, Linn-Mar, Marion 68
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Easton Valley 42
Rock Valley 72, Okoboji, Milford 58
Rockford 72, Central Springs 22
Sheldon 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 42
Sidney 86, Clarinda Academy 51
Sioux Center 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58
Sioux City, East 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 74
South Tama County, Tama 73, Clear Creek-Amana 45
Southeast Valley 67, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58
Spirit Lake 59, Emmetsburg 26
Springville 69, Alburnett 61
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 25
Stanton 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49
Storm Lake 59, Cherokee, Washington 26
Tri-Center, Neola 62, Treynor 58
Tripoli 62, Meskwaki Settlement School 46
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, Starmont 38
Underwood 73, Griswold 26
Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 46
Valley, West Des Moines 39, Ames 31
Van Meter 70, Panorama, Panora 34
Waterloo, West 79, Waterloo, East 74
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Waukon 32
Webster City 53, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45
West Bend-Mallard 55, Eagle Grove 48
West Branch 61, North Cedar, Stanwood 53
West Burlington 76, Van Buren, Keosauqua 34
West Delaware, Manchester 69, Mount Vernon 52
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Saint Ansgar 46
West Lyon, Inwood 65, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54
West Marshall, State Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 54
West Sioux, Hawarden 69, Trinity Christian High School 48
Western Christian, Hull 63, Spencer 39
Winfield-Mount Union 70, Louisa-Muscatine 64
|Bluegrass ConferenceTournament
|Consolation
Moravia 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 47
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 62, Seymour 39
|Semifinal
Grand View Christian 106, Lamoni 31
Murray 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 59
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Missouri Valley 30
Akron-Westfield 64, Harris-Lake Park 40
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont 43
Ankeny Centennial 52, Ankeny 26
B-G-M, Brooklyn 52, Colfax-Mingo 46
Ballard 53, Bondurant Farrar 7
Belle Plaine 46, English Valleys, North English 30
Bellevue 70, Tipton 50
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33
Benton Community 51, Williamsburg 43
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65
Boone 43, Carlisle 37
Boyden-Hull 48, George-Little Rock 44, OT
C-M-B, Baxter 37, Saydel 24
Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, West Liberty 13
Cedar Falls 75, Iowa City West 66
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 28
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45
Cedar Valley Christian School 43, Midland, Wyoming 34
Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Maquoketa 43
Central Decatur, Leon 68, Bedford 14
Central Elkader 57, West Central, Maynard 26
Central Lee, Donnellson 44, New London 37
Central Springs 41, Rockford 37
Chariton 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, OT
Cherokee, Washington 92, Storm Lake 42
Clarke, Osceola 48, Davis County, Bloomfield 39
Clinton 35, Davenport, West 33
Colo-NESCO 60, North Tama, Traer 26
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Aplington-Parkersburg 32
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 41
Dallas Center-Grimes 74, Oskaloosa 34
Danville 47, Holy Trinity 40
Davenport, North 63, Pleasant Valley 60, OT
Des Moines Christian 64, AC/GC 15
Dike-New Hartford 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 39
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 53, Johnston 51
Dunkerton 71, Latimer CAL 14
East Marshall, LeGrand 39, South Hardin 35
East Mills 73, Heartland Christian 32
Easton Valley 62, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 32
Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Anamosa 38
Essex 59, College Springs South Page 43
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 80, Ar-We-Va, Westside 21
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, Clay Central-Everly 59
Glidden-Ralston 45, CAM, Anita 37
Grinnell 70, Newton 58
Grundy Center 63, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 33
Humboldt 45, Clear Lake 40
IKM-Manning 70, Riverside, Oakland 20
Independence 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 34
Indianola 61, Pella 48
Interstate 35,Truro 68, Southwest Valley 40
Iowa City High 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 46
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39
Janesville 58, Clarksville 22
Jesup 65, Denver 33
Kee, Lansing 62, Spring Grove, Minn. 41
Keokuk 49, Washington 22
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 66, Harlan 50
Lake Mills 63, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54
LeMars 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 49
Lewis Central 67, Glenwood 33
Logan-Magnolia 70, Audubon 41
Lone Tree 35, Wapello 32
Manson Northwest Webster 47, Alta/Aurelia 43
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, East Buchanan, Winthrop 22
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 75, Calamus-Wheatland 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, East Union, Afton 27
Mason City 59, Fort Dodge 37
Mediapolis 77, Highland, Riverside 75, OT
MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Sheldon 30
Montezuma 39, Lynnville-Sully 33
Monticello 58, Durant-Bennett 50
Mount Ayr 83, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30
Mount Pleasant 55, Fort Madison 41
Mount Vernon 62, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Nevada 39, Roland-Story, Story City 16
New Hampton 58, Decorah 36
Newell-Fonda 54, South Central Calhoun 52
Newman Catholic, Mason City 40, Northwood-Kensett 31
Nodaway Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 22
North Fayette Valley 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Central City 21
North Union 66, Bishop Garrigan 44
Notre Dame, Burlington 88, Eldon Cardinal 24
Oelwein 56, Charles City 37
Ogden 44, West Central Valley, Stuart 38
Okoboji, Milford 67, Rock Valley 56
Osage 82, Nashua-Plainfield 39
Ottumwa 59, Des Moines, North 14
Panorama, Panora 50, Van Meter 44, OT
PCM, Monroe 43, Gilbert 33
Pekin 50, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48
Pella Christian 66, Norwalk 50
Perry 67, ADM, Adel 62, OT
Pleasantville 50, Lenox 36
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Linn-Mar, Marion 60
Red Oak 65, Atlantic 55
Regina, Iowa City 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 24
Shenandoah 45, Creston 39
Sigourney 58, Keota 25
Sioux Center 51, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, East Sac County 51
Sioux City, West 69, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, OT
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Greene County 31
South Tama County, Tama 52, Clear Creek-Amana 48
Spirit Lake 35, Emmetsburg 18
Springville 59, Alburnett 35
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Denison-Schleswig 45
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 29
Stanton 44, Fremont Mills, Tabor 42
Treynor 73, Tri-Center, Neola 27
Tri-County, Thornburg 44, Iowa Valley, Marengo 38
Tripoli 43, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
Underwood 61, Griswold 32
Unity Christian, Orange City 46, Hinton 28
Urbandale 47, Marshalltown 20
Valley, West Des Moines 64, Ames 37
Waterloo, West 63, Waterloo, East 37
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Waukon 33
West Branch 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
West Fork, Sheffield 53, Saint Ansgar 29
West Hancock, Britt 59, Forest City 49
West Lyon, Inwood 67, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55
West Marshall, State Center 55, BCLUW, Conrad 45
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Trinity Christian High School 20
Western Christian, Hull 69, Spencer 37
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Louisa-Muscatine 41
Woodbine 70, Paton-Churdan 62, OT
|Western Valley Conference Tourney
|First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 72, OA-BCIG 32
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 75, River Valley, Correctionville 74, 2OT
Ridge View 49, Lawton-Bronson 48
Westwood, Sloan 71, West Monona, Onawa 42
Woodbury Central, Moville 51, Siouxland Community Christian 35