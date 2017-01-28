Drake beats UNI in double overtime in women`s basketball

The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team battled the Drake Bulldogs on Friday night into double-overtime, but eventually fell 88-79, snapping its 11-game winning streak. The Panthers are 15-5 overall and 8-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Panthers and the Bulldogs put on a show for 4,027 people in attendance. It was the highest attended game in MVC play this year. UNI’s 11-game winning streak prior to tonight’s game was the second longest in school history and the Panthers’ 8-0 start was the best since the program joined the MVC.

UNI was led by Ellie Herzberg and Madison Weekly, who both scored in double-digits. Ellie Herzberg recorded a career-high 27 points, adding four rebounds and a career-five assists. Weeky put in 22 points along with a season-high seven rebounds.

The Panthers led by as many as four in the fourth quarter, but it quickly became a back-and-forth game with the score being tied five times, including the jumper from Herzberg with 24 seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime.

Herzberg hit back-to-back buckets to start the overtime period, giving UNI a 65-63 lead with 3:01 on the clock, but an ill-timed foul from the Panthers put Lizzy Wendell at the line for two to quickly tie it. Drake was able to climb out to a three-point lead on a three-point play from Caitlin Ingle, but Herzberg had an answer with a three-point play of her own, drilling the jumper and the free throw to follow to make it 68-68.

A layup from Hannah Schonhardt after a fantastic pass from Weekly sent the Panthers into the second overtime period all tied up 72-72. The battle continued as both teams clawed for points, eventually tying the game again at the 3:54 mark after Weekly converted on a pair of shots from the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs were able to regain a lead on an old-fashioned three-point play from Wendell, but a strong play in the lane from Taylor Hagen cut the Drake lead to one with 2:49 to go. Unfortunately for the Panthers, foul trouble down the stretch began to plague the Panthers, eventually leading to their defeat.

UNI shot 39-percent from the field throughout the game, including 50-percent in the third quarter. UNI’s bench continued to shine, outscoring Drake’s bench 31-25. The Panthers were also able to score 16 points off turnovers, forcing 15 while only having 11.

UNI returns to action on Friday, Feb. 3 when they hit the road to take on Evansville. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tip.

Post-Game Notes vs. Drake

– UNI’s crowd of 4,027 is the largest attended game in Missouri Valley Conference play this season for any team in the Valley.

– UNI’s 11-game winning streak is the second-longest in school history. UNI had 19 straight wins during the 2010-11 season.

– Ellie Herzberg scored a career-high 27 points. It is the fourth time the sophomore has reached the 20-point mark and the ninth time in the last 11 games that she has reach double-figures.

– Angie Davison has had back-to-back games with three made three-pointers. It ties for a career-high for the senior.