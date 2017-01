The weather on a Friday is colder yet calmer than earlier in the week. It seemed like the Marshalltown area hovered just around the freezing mark for a good long time with recent weather events. Thursday`s high was 29. Below freezing temperatures for highs are anticipated as the month of January winds down with the last day of the month being next Tuesday. There was a west wind Friday morning. Roads were dry for the most part, there was some issues with refrozen surfaces.