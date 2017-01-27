High school basketball scores from Thursday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Algona 75, Humboldt 42
Ames 62, Mason City 56
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Jesup 58, OT
Atlantic 63, Elmwood-Murdock, Neb. 56
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52, Solon 49
Belle Plaine 63, Colfax-Mingo 60
Benton Community 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 53
Boyden-Hull 82, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Central Elkader 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 42
Colo-NESCO 78, GMG, Garwin 69
Crestwood, Cresco 73, Waukon 63
Denver 56, Hudson 49
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Tripoli 41
Dunkerton 62, Grundy Center 55
East Sac County 53, West Bend-Mallard 21
Forest City 62, Osage 59
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 73
Harlan 67, Denison-Schleswig 51
IKM-Manning 62, Audubon 43
Janesville 66, West Central, Maynard 38
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 97, Newell-Fonda 44
Lewis Central 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Nodaway Valley 66
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Postville 44
Monticello 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 23
New Hampton 64, Charles City 60
North Fayette Valley 81, Kee, Lansing 58
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46, Central Springs 44
North Polk, Alleman 51, C-M-B, Baxter 38
PAC-LM 74, Southeast Valley 56
Sidney 63, Clarinda 53
Sioux Center 71, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, OT
South Tama County, Tama 70, PCM, Monroe 58
Spirit Lake 61, Emmetsburg 41
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 63, Hampton-Dumont 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 38
Underwood 83, Essex 42
Unity Christian, Orange City 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52
West Lyon, Inwood 82, George-Little Rock 71
|Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
|Consolation Bracket
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 46, Whiting 27
|Western Valley Conference Tournament
|First Round
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 49
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 70, Ridge View 47
Siouxland Community Christian 63, OA-BCIG 23
Westwood, Sloan 70, River Valley, Correctionville 40
Woodbury Central, Moville 86, West Monona, Onawa 63
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
AGWSR, Ackley vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 44, Solon 39, OT
Belle Plaine 55, Colfax-Mingo 33
Cedar Valley Christian School 36, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Central Springs 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37
Colo-NESCO 56, GMG, Garwin 41
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50, Sioux City, North 40
Denison-Schleswig 46, Harlan 36
East Marshall, LeGrand 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41
East Sac County 64, West Bend-Mallard 52
East Union, Afton 64, Orient-Macksburg 29
Fairfield 74, Notre Dame, Burlington 52
Grundy Center 62, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 20
Humboldt 72, Algona 69, 2OT
IKM-Manning 67, Audubon 38
Janesville 64, West Central, Maynard 27
Jesup 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 46
Lewis Central 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44, Monticello 42
New Hampton 45, Charles City 34
Newell-Fonda 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61
Nodaway Valley 61, Martensdale-St. Marys 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 51, Mount Vernon 27
North Polk, Alleman 48, C-M-B, Baxter 37
Osage 58, Forest City 48
PAC-LM 83, Southeast Valley 17
PCM, Monroe 63, South Tama County, Tama 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, East 62
Sidney 63, Clarinda 33
Sioux Center 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 26
South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40
Spirit Lake 42, Emmetsburg 33
Union Community, LaPorte City 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30
Unity Christian, Orange City 82, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33
Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Dubuque, Senior 44
West Central Valley, Stuart 59, Woodward-Granger 55
West Lyon, Inwood 60, George-Little Rock 28
|Bluegrass Conference Tournament
|Semifinals
Grand View Christian 50, Murray 39
Seymour 50, Diagonal 47
|Consolation
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47, Moravia 44
|Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 45, Whiting 38
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
AGWSR, Ackley vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.