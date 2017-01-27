High school basketball scores from Thursday night

BOYS BASKETBALL

Algona 75, Humboldt 42

Ames 62, Mason City 56

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Jesup 58, OT

Atlantic 63, Elmwood-Murdock, Neb. 56

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52, Solon 49

Belle Plaine 63, Colfax-Mingo 60

Benton Community 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 53

Boyden-Hull 82, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Central Elkader 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 42

Colo-NESCO 78, GMG, Garwin 69

Crestwood, Cresco 73, Waukon 63

Denver 56, Hudson 49

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Tripoli 41

Dunkerton 62, Grundy Center 55

East Sac County 53, West Bend-Mallard 21

Forest City 62, Osage 59

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 73

Harlan 67, Denison-Schleswig 51

IKM-Manning 62, Audubon 43

Janesville 66, West Central, Maynard 38

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 97, Newell-Fonda 44

Lewis Central 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 80, Nodaway Valley 66

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Postville 44

Monticello 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 23

New Hampton 64, Charles City 60

North Fayette Valley 81, Kee, Lansing 58

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46, Central Springs 44

North Polk, Alleman 51, C-M-B, Baxter 38

PAC-LM 74, Southeast Valley 56

Sidney 63, Clarinda 53

Sioux Center 71, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, OT

South Tama County, Tama 70, PCM, Monroe 58

Spirit Lake 61, Emmetsburg 41

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 63, Hampton-Dumont 22

St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 38

Underwood 83, Essex 42

Unity Christian, Orange City 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52

West Lyon, Inwood 82, George-Little Rock 71

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Consolation Bracket

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 46, Whiting 27

Western Valley Conference Tournament
First Round

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 49

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 70, Ridge View 47

Siouxland Community Christian 63, OA-BCIG 23

Westwood, Sloan 70, River Valley, Correctionville 40

Woodbury Central, Moville 86, West Monona, Onawa 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

AGWSR, Ackley vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 44, Solon 39, OT

Belle Plaine 55, Colfax-Mingo 33

Cedar Valley Christian School 36, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Central Springs 43, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37

Colo-NESCO 56, GMG, Garwin 41

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50, Sioux City, North 40

Denison-Schleswig 46, Harlan 36

East Marshall, LeGrand 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 41

East Sac County 64, West Bend-Mallard 52

East Union, Afton 64, Orient-Macksburg 29

Fairfield 74, Notre Dame, Burlington 52

Grundy Center 62, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 20

Humboldt 72, Algona 69, 2OT

IKM-Manning 67, Audubon 38

Janesville 64, West Central, Maynard 27

Jesup 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 46

Lewis Central 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 49

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44, Monticello 42

New Hampton 45, Charles City 34

Newell-Fonda 67, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61

Nodaway Valley 61, Martensdale-St. Marys 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 51, Mount Vernon 27

North Polk, Alleman 48, C-M-B, Baxter 37

Osage 58, Forest City 48

PAC-LM 83, Southeast Valley 17

PCM, Monroe 63, South Tama County, Tama 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, East 62

Sidney 63, Clarinda 33

Sioux Center 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 26

South O’Brien, Paullina 51, Sibley-Ocheyedan 40

Spirit Lake 42, Emmetsburg 33

Union Community, LaPorte City 55, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30

Unity Christian, Orange City 82, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33

Wahlert, Dubuque 50, Dubuque, Senior 44

West Central Valley, Stuart 59, Woodward-Granger 55

West Lyon, Inwood 60, George-Little Rock 28

Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinals

Grand View Christian 50, Murray 39

Seymour 50, Diagonal 47

Consolation

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47, Moravia 44

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Semifinal

Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Neb. 45, Whiting 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

AGWSR, Ackley vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.

