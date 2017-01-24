Willie Nelson Shares Details for 2017 Luck Reunion

According to TheBoot.com, Willie Nelson will revive his annual Luck Reunion on March 16, 2017, and he’s bringing a few (okay, quite a few) famous friends to his Luck, Texas, ranch for the event. Set to be held during SXSW 2017, the 2017 Luck Reunion will feature performances from more than 40 artists, including Margo Price, Brent Cobb and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock, Inc.