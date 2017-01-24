Weather update

Marshall County is not expected to fare weather wise as bad as things might get a short distance away in other counties. Hardin County will be under a Winter Storm Warning while Story and Grundy Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory. The Winter Storm Warning involves a number of northern tiered Iowa Counties. Marshall County will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation by day Tuesday, 100 percent Tuesday night, and 80 percent by Day on Wednesday. They are saying one to two inches of snow will fall. Monday`s high in Marshalltown was 33. Winds were calm Tuesday morning but you could smell the moisture in the air.

