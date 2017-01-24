The Best and the Worst.

The Nominations for the 2017 Razzies and the 2017 Oscars were announced this morning. Below are both lists so you can decided if you think everyone deserves to be where they ended up.

The Razzies

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day Resurgence

Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day Resurgence

Suicide Squad

The Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonling – Barry Jenkins

Best Actor

Casey Affleck

Andrew Garfield

Ryan Gosling

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Natalie Portman

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actor

Mehershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis

Naomi Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

zootopia

The Red Turtle

Best Original Song

“Audition” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One