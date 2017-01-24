The Best and the Worst.

The Nominations for the 2017 Razzies and the 2017 Oscars were announced this morning. Below are both lists so you can decided if you think everyone deserves to be where they ended up.
The Razzies
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day Resurgence
Suicide Squad
The Academy Award Nominees
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonling – Barry Jenkins
Best Actor
Casey Affleck
Andrew Garfield
Ryan Gosling
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Natalie Portman
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor
Mehershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis
Naomi Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
Best Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
zootopia
The Red Turtle
Best Original Song
“Audition” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Jackie
La La Land
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One