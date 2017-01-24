High school basketball schools from Monday night

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, West Fork, Sheffield 60

Ar-We-Va, Westside 71, Red Oak 54

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 62, Anamosa 33

Chariton 56, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Clarke, Osceola 55, Pleasantville 53

Clay Central-Everly 75, River Valley, Correctionville 61

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 79, Postville 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 30

Des Moines Christian 85, AC/GC 46

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 65, Riceville 47

Emmetsburg 54, South Central Calhoun 51

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, CAM, Anita 60

Fairfield 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 61

Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 38

Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Bedford 51

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, South Hardin 37

Holy Trinity 63, Mediapolis 42

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 56, Ridge View 38

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Springville 61, OT

Mason City 83, Marshalltown 45

Meskwaki Settlement School 65, Grundy Center 62

New London 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 64

North Butler, Greene 64, Northwood-Kensett 24

North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Alburnett 30

Paton-Churdan 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 77, 2OT

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Cedar Valley Christian School 32

Rockford 74, Nashua-Plainfield 24

Saint Ansgar 68, Central Springs 33

Scotland County, Mo. 58, Van Buren, Keosauqua 50

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, OT

Solon 71, Maquoketa 60

Spirit Lake 62, Cherokee, Washington 26

Spring Grove, Minn. 94, Waukon 57

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53

Van Meter 67, Panorama, Panora 40

West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 35

Westwood, Sloan 58, Missouri Valley 48

Winterset 88, Greene County 81

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Lawton-Bronson 49

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
First Round

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 56, Whiting 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anamosa 57, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30

Bishop Garrigan 54, Humboldt 40

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 64, Paton-Churdan 40

Central Decatur, Leon 77, Chariton 57

Central Lee, Donnellson 63, New London 43

Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 35

Cherokee, Washington 78, Spirit Lake 38

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 42

Clarke, Osceola 46, Pleasantville 40

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Des Moines Christian 55, AC/GC 22

Dike-New Hartford 52, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36, Riceville 28

Essex 35, Creston 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75, CAM, Anita 39

Forest City 71, Eagle Grove 32

Grundy Center 51, Meskwaki Settlement School 40

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 67, Harlan 47

Lone Tree 52, B-G-M, Brooklyn 28

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Springville 38

Marion 67, Independence 13

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 52, Easton Valley 32

Mason City 49, Marshalltown 17

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Alburnett 32

Northwood-Kensett 43, North Butler, Greene 27

Panorama, Panora 59, Van Meter 51, OT

Red Oak 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27

Rockford 61, Nashua-Plainfield 22

South Central Calhoun 57, Emmetsburg 55, OT

Treynor 69, Atlantic 46

West Delaware, Manchester 65, Oelwein 52

West Fork, Sheffield 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 30

Westwood, Sloan 75, Missouri Valley 21

Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation

Moulton-Udell 61, Iowa Christian Academy 25

Quarterfinal

Grand View Christian 66, Ankeny Christian Academy 41

Murray 42, Lamoni 29

Seymour 62, Moravia 39

