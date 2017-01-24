High school basketball schools from Monday night

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, West Fork, Sheffield 60
Ar-We-Va, Westside 71, Red Oak 54
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 62, Anamosa 33
Chariton 56, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Clarke, Osceola 55, Pleasantville 53
Clay Central-Everly 75, River Valley, Correctionville 61
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 79, Postville 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 30
Des Moines Christian 85, AC/GC 46
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 65, Riceville 47
Emmetsburg 54, South Central Calhoun 51
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, CAM, Anita 60
Fairfield 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 61
Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 38
Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Bedford 51
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, South Hardin 37
Holy Trinity 63, Mediapolis 42
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 56, Ridge View 38
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Springville 61, OT
Mason City 83, Marshalltown 45
Meskwaki Settlement School 65, Grundy Center 62
New London 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 64
North Butler, Greene 64, Northwood-Kensett 24
North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Alburnett 30
Paton-Churdan 83, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 77, 2OT
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Cedar Valley Christian School 32
Rockford 74, Nashua-Plainfield 24
Saint Ansgar 68, Central Springs 33
Scotland County, Mo. 58, Van Buren, Keosauqua 50
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, OT
Solon 71, Maquoketa 60
Spirit Lake 62, Cherokee, Washington 26
Spring Grove, Minn. 94, Waukon 57
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 58
Tri-Center, Neola 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53
Van Meter 67, Panorama, Panora 40
West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 35
Westwood, Sloan 58, Missouri Valley 48
Winterset 88, Greene County 81
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Lawton-Bronson 49
|Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
|First Round
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 56, Whiting 10
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anamosa 57, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30
Bishop Garrigan 54, Humboldt 40
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 64, Paton-Churdan 40
Central Decatur, Leon 77, Chariton 57
Central Lee, Donnellson 63, New London 43
Central Springs 48, Saint Ansgar 35
Cherokee, Washington 78, Spirit Lake 38
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 42
Clarke, Osceola 46, Pleasantville 40
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Des Moines Christian 55, AC/GC 22
Dike-New Hartford 52, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36, Riceville 28
Essex 35, Creston 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75, CAM, Anita 39
Forest City 71, Eagle Grove 32
Grundy Center 51, Meskwaki Settlement School 40
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 67, Harlan 47
Lone Tree 52, B-G-M, Brooklyn 28
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Springville 38
Marion 67, Independence 13
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 52, Easton Valley 32
Mason City 49, Marshalltown 17
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Alburnett 32
Northwood-Kensett 43, North Butler, Greene 27
Panorama, Panora 59, Van Meter 51, OT
Red Oak 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 27
Rockford 61, Nashua-Plainfield 22
South Central Calhoun 57, Emmetsburg 55, OT
Treynor 69, Atlantic 46
West Delaware, Manchester 65, Oelwein 52
West Fork, Sheffield 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 30
Westwood, Sloan 75, Missouri Valley 21
|Bluegrass Conference Tournament
|Consolation
Moulton-Udell 61, Iowa Christian Academy 25
|Quarterfinal
Grand View Christian 66, Ankeny Christian Academy 41
Murray 42, Lamoni 29
Seymour 62, Moravia 39