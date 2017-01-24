Board of Supervisors reduce raises recommended by Compensation Board

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reduce recommendations made on the percentage of raises that elected officials in the county would receive the next fiscal year. County Auditor/Recorder Deanne Raymond will receive a 4.165% raise which is the largest, while the Supervisors, the County Attorney, the County Sheriff and the County Treasurer will receive raises of 1.75%. County Supervisor Dave Thompson says the revised raises are more in line with what other county employees will be getting and also that the cost of health insurance for county employees is being reduced. Both Supervisors Thompson and Bill Patten voted yes to the motion while Supervisor Steve Salasek voted no. Supervisor Salasek said that while other elected officials should get raises he did not think the Board of Supervisors should. The highest paid elected official in the county is the County Attorney.