Saturdays sports schedule

High School wrestling:

The Marshalltown High School Wrestling team will compete at the Ankeny Invitational on Saturday.

There are also wrestling tournaments going on at Traer and Legrand.

The Marshalltown Boys Swim team will participate in the Fort Dodge Invite on Saturday.

There is Junior College Basketball at the Student Activity Center on the MCC campus Saturday, the Tigers host a doubleheader against Iowa Western Community College at five and at seven p-m in Marshalltown.

In Des Moines in the American Hockey League: Texas will skate against the Iowa Wild at seven p-m.

In the United States Hockey League: Cedar Rapids will host Madision, Des Moines will host Sioux City, Dubuque will host Youngstown and Waterloo will host Sioux Falls.

The Saturday men`s college basketball schedule in Iowa has Iowa State at Oklahoma, air time on KIX 101.1 is noon, Uni is at Southern Illinois at seven p-m and Drake is at Illinois State in Normal at seven p-m tonight.

In women`s college basketball today: Iowa will host Minnesota in Iowa City at two p-m and Iowa State will host Kansas State in Ames at five p-m.

The High School basketball schedule for today includes double header action between Gladbrook Reinbeck and Hudson, AGWSR at Denver, in girls action Woodward Granger takes on West Marshall and in boys action BCLUW plays at GMG.