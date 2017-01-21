Lagoon fire Saturday morning in the JBS vicinity

Fire fighters were called to the scene at JBS in Marshalltown Saturday morning for a lagoon fire in area to the north of the main plant facility on Marion Street. Motorists were asked to avoid an area of North 18th Avenue between the 10 block and 600 block and Marion Street between 7th Avenue and 12th Avenue. Police sent out a nixle alert if you will Saturday morning as a result to alert people. Fire crews hosed down the fire which was reportedly in the water, a fireball had been reported earlier before the situation broke out.